Ashton Kutcher has made a return to Instagram after his Danny Masterson apology video with Mila Kunis went viral.

Three months ago, the Hollywood couple made headlines when they uploaded a video apologising for writing character statements in defense of their former That 70s Show costar. The pair’s individual letters in support of Masterson, who was convicted of raping two women, were leaked earlier this year. Masterson’s sex attacks took place while he, Kutcher and Kunis were all stars on the fan-favourite sitcom.

For the first time since receiving backlash for their leaked letters, Kutcher took to Instagram to wish his followers a “Happy Hanukkah.” Though Kutcher, 45, isn’t Jewish, Kunis, 40, is. Next to a picture of their menorah, the No Strings Attached actor wrote: “We see miracles happen when we make miracles happen for others #happyhanukkah.”

After Masterson’s sentencing took place in September, Kunis and Kutcher were revealed to be among a group of close friends and family members to submit messages on behalf of the defendant. Both stars spoke to Masterson’s character, urging the judge to impose a shorter sentence.

Specifically, Kutcher said Masterson was a “role model” and that he wasn’t an “ongoing harm to society.” He also spoke on behalf of Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, who has since filed for divorce, and their daughter, Fianna. Kutcher said he urged the judge to be lenient because he didn’t want Fianna to be “raised without a present father.”

Kunis echoed her husband’s sentiments by labelling Masterson as an “exceptional character” who had a positive influence on her and many others around him.

Following the intense backlash that followed their letters, Kutcher and Kunis released an apology video on 9 September. In addtion, they stepped down from their leadership roles at Thorn, the anti-child sex abuse organisation which Kutcher founded in 2009 with ex-wife Demi Moore.

In their apology, the duo started by emphasising their support for victims. They went on to explain that their involvement in Masterson’s sentencing was due to a request made by his family. Kutcher and Kunis admitted his family asked them to “represent the person that we knew for 25 years.”

“The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling,” Kunis proclaimed.

Kutcher continued on to say that the messages “were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way.

“We would never want to do that. And we’re sorry if that has taken place,” he added.

At the time, when the video was posted, hundreds of upset followers flooded the comments section, accusing the couple of putting out an insensitive and insincere apology. Viewers were upset that the two didn’t seem regretful for writing their letters but were only sorry their messages were leaked. This criticism led to Kutcher disabling his comments section and taking a social media hiatus.