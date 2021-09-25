Television channels including Channel 4 and Channel 5 have been disrupted after the evacuation of a London transmission facility that plays out programmes and adverts.

On-demand services such as More4 are also affected, with many viewers unable to watch programmes and others reporting flashing or frozen images.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

Social media users suggested the problem was caused by a fire alarm at a transmission facility in White City, the former BBC headquarters which is now used by independent studios and production companies.

“Channel 4 and More 4 are currently off air due to a technical problem,” the channel tweeted. “We are working to restore them as quickly as possible.”

S4C, the Welsh language public service TV broadcaster, also tweeted it was facing issues due to a fire at a distribution centre in London.

It said: “Unfortunately following a fire at a London distribution centre we are experiencing technical problems. Apologies.”

More follows...