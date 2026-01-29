Bridgerton star Yerin Ha reveals details of ‘Cinderella’ romance in new series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bridgerton star Yerin Ha has hailed the latest instalment of the Regency romance as "so magical" and "a real Cinderella story".

The popular costume drama, adapted from Julia Quinn’s book series, chronicles the Bridgerton family’s pursuit of love.

Australian actress Ha, 28, takes on the role of Sophie Baek in the fourth season, portraying the love interest for Benedict, the second-eldest Bridgerton son, played by Luke Thompson.

Speaking to the Press Association, Ha shared her excitement, stating: "I remember at the reading, the way everybody was reacting to the scenes. It was so magical."

“I remember after part one, I was reading it trying to figure out the pieces together.”

She added: “The writing team did amazingly. I hope people will be happy.”

Ha stars as a maid who disguises herself as a member of high society to sneak into a masquerade ball, where she meets Benedict Bridgerton.

open image in gallery Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton ( Netflix )

Ha’s character rushes off as the clock strikes midnight, leaving only a glove behind.

The Bad Behaviour actress, who is a newcomer to the series, described the experience as a Cinderella story, both for her character and for herself as an actress. She said: “It was like a Cinderella story for me and it was amazing. I think it really taught me that maybe I had actually limited myself in terms of what I could have dreamed, in terms of the roles that I could play.”

Ha said that playing her character was a “real gift”, adding: “Through Sophie, I learned that actually you can dream big and I learned so much from playing her, and took a lot away from her.”

Ha fronts the latest season with Thompson, 37, who plays the bohemian son of a viscount.

Speaking about their on-screen romance, Thompson told PA: “I think Benedict gets completely challenged by Sophie, I think she sort of grounds him.”

Thompson, who has appeared in Bridgerton since its debut on Netflix in 2020, added: “I think actually (Sophie) forces his faults out a little, which is interesting, because you’d think that would be a real obstacle to love.

“But actually, that’s part and parcel of falling in love, right? It’s about being honest and showing someone everything about you.”

open image in gallery Katie Leung, 38, best known for her role as Cho Chang in the Harry Potter franchise, joins the cast as Ha’s on-screen mother. ( The Independent )

Katie Leung, 38, best known for her role as Cho Chang in the Harry Potter franchise, joins the cast as Ha’s on-screen mother.

The Scottish actress will take centre stage as the main antagonist, and she said it has been a “joy” to work on the show.

Speaking to PA, Leung said: “There was a very intricate backstory to why (her character) is the way she is.”

She added: “She’s twice widowed, so she’s kind of left on her own, she’s very independent, but it’s not born out of choice.

“She’s desperate and she’s surviving and it’s really cut through society, so she’s trying to maintain her reputation, while having this dark secret that she can’t reveal.

“There’s a lot at stake for her.”

Four episodes of series four of Bridgerton were released on Netflix on January 29.

Four more episodes arrive on the streaming service on February 26.