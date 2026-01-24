Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Officers react with crowd after man was killed in Minneapolis amid immigration crackdown, in photos

Federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, according to a hospital record obtained by The Associated Press. After the shooting, an angry crowd gathered and screamed profanities at federal officers, calling them “cowards” and telling them to go home.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

