A public health emergency has been declared by the World Health Organisation over a new outbreak of mpox in several African nations, with at least three cases now reported outside of the continent.

Formerly known as monkeypox, the infection has been on the rise in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which accounts for 96 per cent of all cases in Africa.

More than 17,000 cases and 571 deaths have now been confirmed across the continent so far this year, with the WHO calling the outbreak an “international concern”.

The public health emergency was declared by the group’s director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The outbreak comes as a new strain, named clade 1, is said to be spreading mainly through sexual networks. WHO says it has been identified in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda – all countries that have never reported cases of mpox before.

UK health officials are preparing for any potential cases of a new strain of mpox after the WHO declared outbreaks of the virus in Africa a global emergency.