Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Small plane crashes into Nebraska river and kills 3 on board

Authorities in Nebraska say three people have died in a small airplane crash into a river

Via AP news wire
Saturday 19 April 2025 07:30 BST

Three people died when a small airplane crashed into a river in eastern Nebraska Friday night, authorities said.

The plane was traveling along the Platte River and crashed into the water south of Fremont at 8:15 p.m., Sgt. Brie Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said during a news conference.

The bodies of three people were recovered, Frank confirmed.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the deceased.

The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will oversee the investigation near Fremont, located about 37 miles (59.5 kilometers) west of Omaha.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in