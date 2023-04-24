Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, network confirms

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial primetime host , Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.

The network said that Carlson’s last program was on Friday.