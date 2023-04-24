Jump to content

Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, network confirms

Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial primetime host , Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting

David Bauder
Monday 24 April 2023 16:43
TV Media Fox News Tucker Carlson
Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial primetime host , Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.

The network said that Carlson’s last program was on Friday.

