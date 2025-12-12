Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman charged in unprovoked attack on tourist changing baby's diaper in NYC department store

Via AP news wire
Friday 12 December 2025 17:16 GMT
Department-Store-Attack-Mom-Stabbed
Department-Store-Attack-Mom-Stabbed (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A California woman changing her infant daughter's diaper in a New York City department store bathroom was stabbed and injured by another woman in an unprovoked attack, police said.

The attack occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at the Macy’s Herald Square store in Manhattan. The 38-year-old victim was stabbed in the back and arm and was being treated at a hospital for cuts and lacerations. She was expected to fully recover. Her 10-month-old baby was not injured.

A 43-year-old Tewksbury, Massachusetts woman was charged with attempted murder in connection with the attack and was due to make her initial court appearance on Friday. It was not known Friday if she had retained a lawyer.

Macy’s issued a statement saying it was “deeply saddened” by the attack.

