The Latest: Snowfall intensifies in Northeast as many are under blizzard warnings and travel bans

Millions of people in New York City and a large swath of the northeastern U.S. are stuck at home under road travel bans and blizzard warnings Monday as heavy snow and strong winds intensified, creating whiteout conditions in the densely populated region.

Snow fell at a rate of 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.6 centimeters) an hour early Monday from New York through Massachusetts. Some areas have gotten well over a foot (30 centimeters) of snow since Sunday, along with wind gusts of over 30 mph (48 kph) and low visibility.

More than 5,000 flights in and out of the U.S. were canceled for Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Most were canceled in New York, New Jersey and Boston.

Here's the latest:

Travel impacts

Public transit also was suspended in some areas. And DoorDash announced it was suspending deliveries in New York City overnight.

“The combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds will continue to produce blizzard conditions along the Northeastern Seaboard,” the weather service said Monday. “Sharply reduced visibility will make travel extremely treacherous across these areas.”

Millions are stuck at home

Heavy snow and strong winds have intensified, creating whiteout conditions in a large swath of the northeastern U.S.

The National Weather Service called travel conditions “nearly impossible.”

Blizzard warnings stretched from Maryland to Maine. Cellphones across New York City received wailing push alerts Sunday night announcing a ban on non-emergency travel on all streets through noon Monday because of “dangerous blizzard conditions.” Rhode Island and New Jersey implemented similar restrictions.

Reported snowfall

22.5 inches (57 centimeters) at New York, Long Island MacArthur Airport

About 15 inches (38 centimeters) fell in New York City’s Central Park

About 18 inches (46 centimeters) in Newark, New Jersey

17 inches (43 centimeters) in New London, Connecticut

17 inches (43 centimeters) in North Kingstown, Rhode Island