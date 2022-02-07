Nike no longer sponsors Man United's Greenwood after arrest
Nike is no longer sponsoring Manchester United player Mason Greenwood who is on police bail after being questioned on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman
Nike is no longer sponsoring Mason Greenwood with the Manchester United player on police bail after being questioned on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman.
The sportswear firm initially suspended its deal with Greenwood after his arrest last week, saying it was “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations.”
Nike announced on Monday that “Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete.”
United has said the 20-year-old England forward will not be playing or practising with the club until further notice.
Greater Manchester Police said last Wednesday that Greenwood was “released on bail pending further investigation."
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.