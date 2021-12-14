Covid news – live: Mainland China detects its first omicron case as UK estimates Covid tally to be 200,000
As omicron spreads to more countries, Mainland China, where the SARS-CoC-2 virus was first detected, has also found its first case of the new variant.
Omicron has made its presence in over 60 countries now since its discovery in South Africa in November.
On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has estimated daily Covid omicron infections to be around 200,000, with the variant expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.
Meanwhile, NHS England has announced that it will return to its highest level of emergency preparedness: level four national incident.
The move means that the NHS response to omicron will be coordinated as a national effort rather than led by individual trusts.
Mainland China detects first case of omicron
Mainland China reported its first case of the omicron Covid variant late on Monday in the city of Tianjin, just 130 kilometres from from the capital Beijing.
The omicron case was detected in an overseas traveller, who showed no symptoms but tested positive on Thursday, according to Tianjin’s local health commission.
It was confirmed as a case of the omicron variant after the Chinese Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed the results of genome sequencing.
The patient is in isolated treatment at a hospital, the commission said.
Chinese authorities said they have “zero tolerance” strategy for Covid-19 and the country has been able to keep the pandemic under control since closing off the city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak, in January of 2020.
However, the new variant has raised concerns again, especially with the upcoming winter olympics scheduled to be held in Beijing in February 2022.
