Omicron Covid variant – live: EU to halt flights as first European case reported
The European Union called on Friday for a suspension of air travel connection to places where a new Covid-19 variant has been detected, as the first case of “Nu” was today confirmed in Europe.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was vital for the continent to act “swiftly, decisively and united”, and called for EU citizens to get vaccinated.
She added: “All air travel to these countries should be suspended until we have a clearer understanding about the danger posed by this new variant.”
Meanwhile, Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium‘s public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter that the variant was found in a traveller returning in Belgium from Egypt on November 11.
The person developed the first symptoms on November 22, the virologist said.
Earlier today, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs the “Nu” variant could be even more transmissible than Delta and that it could pose a “substantial risk to public health”.
What we know so far about B.1.1529 variant?
A worrying new variant is driving a spike in infections in South Africa and triggering concerns of increased travel restrictions.
The variant, which descends from the B.1.1 lineage, has an “incredibly high” number of mutations, experts say, with fears that it is highly transmissible and effective at evading the body’s immune response.
B.1.1529 has 32 mutations located in its spike protein. These include E484A, K417N and N440K, which are associated with helping the virus to escape detection from antibodies.
Another mutation, N501Y, which is found in the spike protein, appears to increase the ability of the virus to gain entry to our cells, making it more transmissible.
Here’s everything we know about the B.1.1529 variant:
Australia considers closing borders to South Africa
Australia is considering closing its borders to travellers from South Africa if heightened risks from the new variant are found.
The government said it was investigating the newly identified variant of Covid-19 and would respond swiftly if the World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies it as a major new variant.
“As we have always been, we are flexible. And if the medical advice is that we need to change that, we won’t hesitate,” Australia Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters in Sydney. “That is what we have done as a country, whether it has been closing borders, whether it has been ensuring there is quarantine.”
South African scientists are concerned the new variant has a “very unusual constellation” of mutations and could evade the body’s immune response.
On Thursday, Britain added six African countries — South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini — to its Covid travel “red list”.
What scientists are saying about the new variant?
Scientsists say the new variant can be a lot more virulent due to its higher mutations and could possibly evade vaccine protection.
Dr Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, said the variant could be “of real concern” as its 32 mutations in its spike protein could enable it to more easily evade a person’s immune system and spread to more people.
Prof Francois Balloux, Professor of Computational Systems Biology and Director, UCL Genetics Institute, said the variant’s mutations are in “an unusual constellation” that “accummulated apparently in a single burst”.
He said that this indicates it could have evolved during a “chronic infection of an immunocompromised person, possibly in an untreated HIV/AIDS patient”.
Lamiat Sabin reports.
New Zealand says its prepared for new variant
New Zeland’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern says the county is well prepared to deal with the new variant, a week after announcing the opening of its borders.
Ms Ardern was asked whether the discovery of B.1.1.529 variant, which is feared to be more virulent and could evade the protection of vaccines, would disrupt the opening time table of the country in an interview with Reuters news agency,
She said the country has “a number of inbuilt measures to act as a layer of protection.”
“We are transitioning into a phase now where we see the vaccine do some heavy lifting, but we are maintaining a level of public health restriction,” Ms Ardern said.
“All of our planning around Covid, we have built into it the possibility of variants in the future,” she said. “That is why we are maintaining levels of public health protections. It’s why we’ve maintained requirements at our border.”
“With all our changes, we constantly monitor what is happening with the pandemic as we go and we’ll continue to do that,” she further said. “It gives us the ability to see the impact of things like waning immunity, to see what happens with public health restrictions.”
Scientists ask for parachuting in extra vaccine supplies
Scientists have proposed parachuting in extra vaccine supplies to southern Africa to help prepare the region for an expected rise in cases driven by the new Covid-19 variant.
The variant – called B.1.1.529 – is feared to be highly transmissible and effective at evading the body’s immune response due to its “very unusual constellation” of mutations, 32 of which are located in the virus’s spike protein.
Many virologists have started to sound the alarm over the variant, warning that pre-emptive action needs to be taken as soon as possible, while others have insisted more data and time is needed to determine the threat posed by B.1.1.529.
In response, experts have said early action needs to be taken in case the variant does prove to be as problematic as feared.
Samuel Lovett reports.
Japan to tighten border controls after discovery of new variant
The Japanese government has decided to tighten border controls for travellers from six African countries affected by the new Covid variant, according to the Jiji news service.
This includes South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.
The move comes after several countries have said they are considering stronger rules or even closing down of borders for travellers of these countries after the new variant was reported.
Scientists have said the new variant – called B.1.1.529 – could be highly transmissible and possibly manage to evade the body’s immune response due to its “very unusual constellation” of mutations.
Earlier on Thursday, Britain added the six countries to its Covid travel “red list”.
British travel ban seems 'rushed', says South Africa
South Africa’s foreign ministry has responded to Britain’s move of adding it to its travel “red list” along with five other countries after a new Covid variant was reported.
Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s foreign minister said in a statement that they will engage with British authorities and ask them to reconsider the decision.
“Our immediate concern is the damage that this decision will cause to both the tourism industries and businesses of both countries,” Ms Pandor said.
The statement added that the decision “seems to have been rushed” since the World Health Organisation is yet to advise on the next steps.
The new variant, called B.1.1.529, is stoking fear of new infections as scientists say it could be highly transmissible and effective at evading the body’s immune response due to its “very unusual constellation” of mutations, 32 of which are located in the virus’s spike protein.
After the UK’s announcement, several countries, including Australia and Japan have said they are considering stricter restrictions for travellers from South Africa.
Apart from South Africa, the countries added to the UK’s list are Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.
Singapore to restrict arrivals form South Africa
Singapore has decided to restrict arrivals from South Africa and five nearby countries affected by the new variant in order to prevent infections, the country’s health ministry has announced.
All non-Singaporean or non-permanent residents with recent travel history to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe will be denied entry or transit through Singapore, it said on Friday.
This comes after Japan announced similar measures and the UK added the six African countries to its red list, with several other countries, including Australia, considering travel bans.
The new variant was first reported in South Africa, with over 100 cases in the country and more in neighbouring nation Botswana, where fully vaccinated people are among those who have been infected.
Two cases have been detected in Hong Kong - where travellers from parts of southern Africa were isolated in separate rooms.
The strain is feared to be more virulent than Delta and has 50 mutations overall, including more than 30 on the spike protein alone.
Facebook, Instagram and TikTok launch new features encouraging Covid booster jabs
Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are launching new features to encourage people to get their coronavirus booster jabs.
From Friday, users will be able to update their profiles with frames or stickers to show that they have had their top-up jab or aim to when they become eligible.
It follows on from people previously being able to show they have had their first and second jabs on certain social networking websites and apps.
TikTok also held a “grab a jab” event in London earlier this year.
More than 16 million booster vaccines have now been given across the UK.
People who are aged 40 and above and received their second dose of their vaccine at least six months ago are currently eligible to have their booster.
A new campaign advert is also being launched on Friday, which shows how Covid-19 can build up in enclosed spaces and how to prevent that from happening.
Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said: “Getting your booster is one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself and your family this winter.
“It is fantastic to see some of the biggest household names further back the phenomenal vaccine rollout, allowing their users to proudly display that they have played their part in helping us build a wall of defence across the country.
“I urge everyone who is eligible - don’t delay, get your vaccine or top-up jab today to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
