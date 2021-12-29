Covid news – live: Omicron risk still ‘very high’, says WHO amid mounting cases in Europe, US
Government insists Britons should ‘remain cautious’ in coming days: follow live updates below
The Omicron variant still poses a “very high” risk, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Wednesday.
The highly-contagious variant continues to spread at a rapid speed across the globe, leading to a record-breaking surge in Covid-19 cases across Europe and the United States.
Britain recorded at least 129,471 Covid cases on Tuesday, while France reported 179,807 cases, the highest since the onset of the pandemic.
“The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high,” the UN health agency said in its weekly epidemiological update.
It added that consistent evidence showed the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days.
However, the WHO said early data from countries such as Britain, South Africa and Denmark, that have the greatest number of infections, suggested there was a reduced risk of hospitalisation for Omicron compared to Delta.
China pushes more citizens into lockdown
Ahead of the Winter Olympics scheduled to be held in Beijing, the Chinese government has pushed millions more into lockdown as Covid cases flare up.
On Tuesday, the Asian giant imposed stay-at-home orders in many parts of the Yan’an city in the Shaanxi province.
Thousands of Yan’an residents joined the 13 million people of the city of Xi’an, that completed a week of strict lockdown on Wednesday.
According to an AFP report, Xi’an’s residents said that they were starving because of the inability to procure groceries.
“I’m about to be starved to death. There’s no food, my housing compound won’t let me out, and I’m about to run out of instant noodles... please help,” wrote one Xi’an resident on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform.
How long is Omicron’s incubation period?
The rapidly spreading Omicron variant has led to a monumental surge in cases across Europe and the US.
While the World Health Organisation estimated that symptoms took anywhere between two days to two weeks to materialise in cases of people infected with the first novel coronavirus strain, the Omicron variant is thought to incubate much faster, closer to three to five days.
“Recent analysis from the UK Health Security Agency suggests that the window between infection and infectiousness may be shorter for the Omicron variant than the Delta variant,” UK health secretary Sajid Javid said earlier in December.
Joe Sommerlad has more.
Omicron estimated to be 58.6 per cent of all US cases: CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its estimates for Covid-19 cases related to the Omicron variant in the United States to 58.6 per cent.
Earlier it said that the Omicron variant is the driving force behind the Covid-19 surge and caused 73 per cent of the new cases.
The Delta variant accounts for 41.11 per cent of all coronavirus infections in the US, the public health agency said on Tuesday.
Omicron grips Europe
Several countries in Europe have reported record-high numbers of Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant of the virus continues to spread at a rapid speed.
France reported 179,807 new cases on Tuesday, the highest since the onset of the pandemic.
England recorded 129,471 cases on Tuesday, setting another new single-day record.
Portugal too reported a record-high of 17,172 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday.
Greece recorded a new daily record of 21,657 infections on Tuesday, more than double the level of the day before.
The United States has changed Covid isolation rules to allow patients who are asymptomatic out of isolation after five days, while wearing masks for a further five days.
In making the change, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency — appears to be the treading the line between addressing “acute labour shortages” by releasing patients earlier with the risk they could still be infecting others.
Our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas talks to experts on whether the five-day rule is safe, and how it compares to the seven-day minimum in the UK.
Is the new US five-day Covid isolation less safe than Britain?
One top scientist suggests the US decision to cut isolation without tests is “dangerous”
Test and Trace system ‘giving wrong isolation advice'
Some users of the NHS Test and Trace system are reportedly still being told to self-isolate for 10 days even though ministers last week said this can be cut to a week or less for most people, providing they self-test.
The discrepancy was reported by the Daily Telegraph which quoted a Tory MP saying officials were trying “to undermine ministers.”
Most Covid patients who can show negative lateral flow tests on two consecutive days and leave isolation after seven days following the recent change.
Ministers closely monitor Covid data as cases continue to rise
Ministers have said they are closely monitoring the latest Covid data as cases of the virus continued to surge across much of the country.
Government figures showed there were a record 129,471 lab-confirmed cases in the UK as of 9am Tuesday – although the data was incomplete due to the Christmas holidays with no figures for Scotland or Northern Ireland.
Gavin Cordon reports:
Environment Secretary George Eustice said the Government stood ready to act if additional controls were required.
South Africa u-turns on new isolation rules
The South African government have u-turned on the rule that no longer required people without symptoms of Covid-19 to isolate or test if they have been in contact with a positive case.
The health ministry last week said that asymptomatic individuals who had been in contact with a case of coronavirus no longer had to isolate but should monitor for symptoms for 5-7 days and avoid attending large gatherings, Reuters have reported.
The reason for the revision was based on a number of scientific factors including the fact that, most people have vaccinated with at least one vaccine dose and developed some level of immunity. This has contributed to the current low hospitalisation and high recovery rates, the department said.
“In line with the principles of transparency and openness, the department has decided to put the implementation of the revised policy changes on hold, while taking all additional comments and inputs received into consideration,” it said in a statement.
“This means the status quo remains, and all prior existing regulations with regards to contact tracing, quarantine and isolation remain applicable.”
‘We need people to isolate for as little time as possible,’ CBI president says
Lord Bilimoria welcomed the decision by Health Secretary Sajid Javid to reduce the isolation time in England from 10 days to seven if people test negative on days six and seven.
He pointed out that in South Africa where the Omicron variant was first identified, the requirement to self-isolate has been dropped altogether when people are asymptomatic.
“We have got to do everything we can to stop the disruption to our lives and to our livelihoods and to the economy in as safe a way as possible,” he told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme.
“We need people to isolate for as little time as possible.”
