The Omicron variant still poses a “very high” risk, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Wednesday.

The highly-contagious variant continues to spread at a rapid speed across the globe, leading to a record-breaking surge in Covid-19 cases across Europe and the United States.

Britain recorded at least 129,471 Covid cases on Tuesday, while France reported 179,807 cases, the highest since the onset of the pandemic.

“The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high,” the UN health agency said in its weekly epidemiological update.

It added that consistent evidence showed the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days.

However, the WHO said early data from countries such as Britain, South Africa and Denmark, that have the greatest number of infections, suggested there was a reduced risk of hospitalisation for Omicron compared to Delta.