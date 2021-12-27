Covid news - live: Boris Johnson faces crunch decision tomorrow on triggering new rules after Christmas break
The prime minister is set to face crunch talks on Monday on whether to introduce a new set of coronavirus restrictions to stem the surge of Omicron infections around the New Year.
Boris Johnson will be briefed by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on the latest data on infections, hospitalisations and deaths for the first time in three days after a break for Christmas.
It follows reports that door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs.
Speaking to The Independent, NHS England has since denied there are no plans for such a roll-out to be implemented.
The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.
According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.
Australia reports first death from Omicron variant
Australia on Monday confirmed its first death from Omicron variant of coronavirus after a fully-vaccinated patient from New South Wales succumbed to the infection.
The patient was identified in his 80s who had underlying health conditions and reportedly caught the infection at an aged care facility in western Sydney.
This comes on the day Australia’s most populous state reported more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases.
Infections are surging in Australia amid spread of Omicron variant as New South Wales reported 6,324 new cases, out of which 524 people are in hospitals — including 55 in intensive care units. This is marginally down from Sunday’s count of 6394.
As the health infrastructure in New South Wales indicates signs of exhaustion with staff shortages, the health minister Brad Hazzard suggested that the state government could lift the need for health workers to isolate and join the facility.
Additionally, Victoria state reported 1,999 new cases on Monday with three deaths.
Eligible urged to get jabbed to kickstart 2022
Those who are still eligible to receive their coronavirus jabs are being urged to start 2022 by getting the vaccine as more the 1.5 million appointments are available to book over the festive season.
The NHS said there were 1,551,187 slots still available to be booked between Monday and January, as rugby stars lined up to urge people to get their boosters.
NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis called on people to get boosted in time for the New Year.
He said: “The evidence is clear that two Covid jabs is not enough, and with the Omicron variant, there is no time to delay getting your booster.
“Staff and volunteers up and down the country are working incredibly hard to make sure that anyone who wants to get boosted between now and the new year can do, so start 2022 by protecting yourself, your friends and family and book your jab today.”
Schools plan for staff shortages
It has been reported schools are drawing up plans to send whole year groups home for remote learning if staff shortages due to Omicron hit after the Christmas holidays.
It is understood school closures are not being considered by ministers for January.
A source close to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “The PM and Nadhim are fully committed to keeping schools open and there’s a shared commitment across Government to do so.
“Education is a top priority and school closures are not something being considered.”
But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told the Telegraph, headteachers were “hoping for the best but planning for the worst”.
He said: “If you have a fixed pool available of those who can teach young people, then the only final resort schools and colleges have is to start thinking about the certain year groups that should be prioritised in the short term.”
Boris Johnson due to be presented with Covid data
Boris Johnson is due to be presented with the latest Covid data later today as he weighs up whether to impose fresh restrictions on England to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
New measures have already come into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland but ministers have so far swerved dictating new rules to those in England, instead hoping warnings would encourage people to self-police their own behaviour and cut down on social contacts.
The prime minister is expected to be briefed by Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance.
If the figures are positive, Mr Johnson could be persuaded to stick to lighter touch measures introduced under Plan B, potentially with some extra words of guidance.
However, if cases were beginning to put unsustainable pressure on the NHS, the PM may feel the need to intervene with more stringent restrictions.
The Times reported that in whichever scenario, however, weddings and funerals would be exempt from any new rules.
Lockdowns and terror
The terror threat towards the country may have been made worse by coronavirus lockdowns, a security minister has suggested.
Lockdowns may have worsened terror threat – minister
Damian Hinds said more people may have been radicalised online after being forced to spend more time indoors.
Ashes to resume
England are set to resume their third Ashes Test in Australia despite a “family group” member testing positive for Covid-19.
Could there be a post-Christmas lockdown?
Boris Johnson is set to meet with top scientific advisors to talk through Covid data tomorrow, having previously said he could not refuse to rule out further restrictions after Christmas.
But could there be a lockdown on the horizon?
Will there be a lockdown after Christmas as Omicron cases rise?
Will there be another lockdown before Christmas?
BREAKING: England ‘family group’ member tests positive for Covid ahead of day two of third Ashes Test
A member of the England team's "family group" has tested positive for Covid-19.
A member of the England team’s “family group” has tested positive for Covid-19.
People get Boxing Day jabs
The vaccine rollout has continued on Boxing Day, after some sites opened on Christmas Day in England.
Here are some images of people getting their jabs at a centre in northwest London today:
What restrictions came into force in UK today?
ICYMI: New restrictions to fight the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have come into effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland today.
Andrew Woodcock, our political editor, takes a look at what they are:
Tighter Covid rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but not England
No date has yet been set for ministers to consider harsher measures ahead of the new year
