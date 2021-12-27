Liveupdated1640576058

Covid news - live: Boris Johnson faces crunch decision tomorrow on triggering new rules after Christmas break

Follow the latest news live

Andy Gregory,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Zoe Tidman,Emily Atkinson,Arpan Rai
Monday 27 December 2021 03:34
Comments
Nurses aware Christmas this year could be worse than last, warns RCN

The prime minister is set to face crunch talks on Monday on whether to introduce a new set of coronavirus restrictions to stem the surge of Omicron infections around the New Year.

Boris Johnson will be briefed by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on the latest data on infections, hospitalisations and deaths for the first time in three days after a break for Christmas.

It follows reports that door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs.

Speaking to The Independent, NHS England has since denied there are no plans for such a roll-out to be implemented.

The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.

According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.

Recommended

1640576039

Australia reports first death from Omicron variant

Australia on Monday confirmed its first death from Omicron variant of coronavirus after a fully-vaccinated patient from New South Wales succumbed to the infection.

The patient was identified in his 80s who had underlying health conditions and reportedly caught the infection at an aged care facility in western Sydney.

This comes on the day Australia’s most populous state reported more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases.

Infections are surging in Australia amid spread of Omicron variant as New South Wales reported 6,324 new cases, out of which 524 people are in hospitals — including 55 in intensive care units. This is marginally down from Sunday’s count of 6394.

As the health infrastructure in New South Wales indicates signs of exhaustion with staff shortages, the health minister Brad Hazzard suggested that the state government could lift the need for health workers to isolate and join the facility.

Additionally, Victoria state reported 1,999 new cases on Monday with three deaths.

Arpan Rai27 December 2021 03:33
1640572211

Eligible urged to get jabbed to kickstart 2022

Those who are still eligible to receive their coronavirus jabs are being urged to start 2022 by getting the vaccine as more the 1.5 million appointments are available to book over the festive season.

The NHS said there were 1,551,187 slots still available to be booked between Monday and January, as rugby stars lined up to urge people to get their boosters.

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis called on people to get boosted in time for the New Year.

He said: “The evidence is clear that two Covid jabs is not enough, and with the Omicron variant, there is no time to delay getting your booster.

“Staff and volunteers up and down the country are working incredibly hard to make sure that anyone who wants to get boosted between now and the new year can do, so start 2022 by protecting yourself, your friends and family and book your jab today.”

Katy Clifton27 December 2021 02:30
1640568611

Schools plan for staff shortages

It has been reported schools are drawing up plans to send whole year groups home for remote learning if staff shortages due to Omicron hit after the Christmas holidays.

It is understood school closures are not being considered by ministers for January.

A source close to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “The PM and Nadhim are fully committed to keeping schools open and there’s a shared commitment across Government to do so.

“Education is a top priority and school closures are not something being considered.”

But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told the Telegraph, headteachers were “hoping for the best but planning for the worst”.

He said: “If you have a fixed pool available of those who can teach young people, then the only final resort schools and colleges have is to start thinking about the certain year groups that should be prioritised in the short term.”

Katy Clifton27 December 2021 01:30
1640566256

Boris Johnson due to be presented with Covid data

Boris Johnson is due to be presented with the latest Covid data later today as he weighs up whether to impose fresh restrictions on England to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

New measures have already come into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland but ministers have so far swerved dictating new rules to those in England, instead hoping warnings would encourage people to self-police their own behaviour and cut down on social contacts.

The prime minister is expected to be briefed by Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance.

If the figures are positive, Mr Johnson could be persuaded to stick to lighter touch measures introduced under Plan B, potentially with some extra words of guidance.

However, if cases were beginning to put unsustainable pressure on the NHS, the PM may feel the need to intervene with more stringent restrictions.

The Times reported that in whichever scenario, however, weddings and funerals would be exempt from any new rules.

Katy Clifton27 December 2021 00:50
1640562724

Lockdowns and terror

The terror threat towards the country may have been made worse by coronavirus lockdowns, a security minister has suggested.

Full story:

Lockdowns may have worsened terror threat – minister

Damian Hinds said more people may have been radicalised online after being forced to spend more time indoors.

Zoe Tidman26 December 2021 23:52
1640560745

Ashes to resume

England are set to resume their third Ashes Test in Australia despite a “family group” member testing positive for Covid-19.

Zoe Tidman26 December 2021 23:19
1640559639

Could there be a post-Christmas lockdown?

Boris Johnson is set to meet with top scientific advisors to talk through Covid data tomorrow, having previously said he could not refuse to rule out further restrictions after Christmas.

But could there be a lockdown on the horizon?

Find out more:

Will there be a lockdown after Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas?

Zoe Tidman26 December 2021 23:00
1640558777

BREAKING: England ‘family group’ member tests positive for Covid ahead of day two of third Ashes Test

England ‘family group’ member tests positive for Covid

A member of the England team’s “family group” has tested positive for Covid-19.

Zoe Tidman26 December 2021 22:46
1640558739

People get Boxing Day jabs

The vaccine rollout has continued on Boxing Day, after some sites opened on Christmas Day in England.

Here are some images of people getting their jabs at a centre in northwest London today:

A member of the public receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine inside a vaccination centre set up at Grim’s Dyke Golf Club in north west London

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
Zoe Tidman26 December 2021 22:45
1640557261

What restrictions came into force in UK today?

ICYMI: New restrictions to fight the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have come into effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland today.

Andrew Woodcock, our political editor, takes a look at what they are:

Tighter Covid rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but not England

No date has yet been set for ministers to consider harsher measures ahead of the new year

Zoe Tidman26 December 2021 22:21

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in