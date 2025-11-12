Sri Lanka to continue cricket tour of Pakistan despite players raising security concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sri Lanka Cricket has directed its national team to continue its white-ball tour to Pakistan despite several players wanting to return home because of safety concerns.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives and killed 12 people outside a court in Islamabad on Tuesday hours before Sri Lanka’s one-day international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also interior minister in the government, assured the team of strong security during his meeting with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Islamabad on Wednesday. Managers of both the Sri Lanka and Pakistan cricket teams and top security officials attended the session.

Naqvi also visited the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday afternoon and reviewed security arrangements.

The SLC said in a statement on Wednesday that players' security concerns “are being duly addressed in close coordination with the PCB and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party.”

The SLC also said if any player or member of the support staff return home despite its directives, “a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review.” It added that replacements would be sent to Pakistan to ensure that the tour continues without interruption.

Naqvi thanked SLC for its decision to continue with the tour.

“The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity shines bright,” Naqvi wrote on X, adding that the remaining two ODIs have been rescheduled for Friday and Sunday — also in Rawalpindi.

Zimbabwe will then join Sri Lanka and Pakistan for a T20 tri-series, starting from next week with Rawalpindi scheduled to host two games and Lahore scheduled to organize five games.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket