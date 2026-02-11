Asian shares advance after weak US retail data weigh on Wall Street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shares were moderately higher in Asia on Wednesday after U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed finish following a discouraging report on how much money U.S. retailers made during the holidays.

U.S. futures edged higher and prices of gold, silver and oil also advanced.

Markets were closed in Japan for a holiday.

Chinese markets crept higher, with the Hang Seng in Hong Kong up 0.3% at 27,265.52. The Shanghai Composite index added 0.3% to 4,139.56.

In South Korea, the Kospi extended its gains, risig to 5,346.34.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.5% to 8,999.20, while Taiwan's Taiex jumped 1.7%.

On Tuesday, stocks drifted on Wall Street following a mixed set of profit reports from big U.S. companies. Hopes rose that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this year to boost the economy following a discouraging report on U.S. shoppers' appetite for spending.

“Fresh data points to softening U.S. consumer momentum since last December as wage growth cools and household credit stress builds,” Mizuho Bank said in a commentary. It noted that demand weakened in eight of 13 categories, including clothing and furniture.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 6,941.81 after briefly rising above its all-time high set a couple weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, to its own record, closing at 50,188.14.

The Nasdaq composite fell 0.6% to 23,102.47.

The action was stronger in the bond market, where Treasury yields fell after a report showed U.S. retailers made less money at the end of last year than economists expected.

That could signal a loss of momentum for spending by U.S. households, which is the main engine of the economy.

More reports are coming this week. On Wednesday, the U.S. government will give the latest monthly update on the unemployment rate, while a report Friday will show how bad inflation is for U.S. consumers.

Altogether, the data should help the Federal Reserve decide what to do with interest rates. The Fed has put its cuts to interest rates on hold, and too-hot inflation could keep it on pause for a long time. But a weakening of the job market, on the other hand, could push it to resume cuts more quickly.

Coca-Cola fell 1.5% after its revenue for the latest quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations. It also gave a forecast for an important underlying measure of growth this year that was less than some analysts expected.

S&P Global dropped 9.7% after giving a forecast for profit in the upcoming year that fell short of analysts’ expectations. The company famous for its stock indexes has been struggling recently with worries that competitors powered by artificial-intelligence technology may steal customers for its data services. Its stock came into the day with a loss of 15% for the year so far.

Outside of earnings reports, Warner Bros. Discovery climbed 2.2% after Paramount said it upped its offer to buy the entertainment company.

Paramount is increasing its offer of $30 per share by 25 cents per share for each quarter that its buyout has not closed past the end of this year. It’s to show how confident Paramount is that its deal would get an OK from regulators at the government. Paramount also said it would pay $2.8 billion to help Warner Bros. Discovery get out of its buyout deal with Netflix.

Paramount Skydance’s stock added 1.5%, while Netflix rose 0.9%.

In other dealings early Wednesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 53 cents to $64.49 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 52 cents at $69.32 per barrel.

The dollar slipped to 153.66 Japanese yen from 154.40 yen, while the euro rose to $1.1908 from $1.1890.

The price of gold rose 0.8% while that for silver was up 2%.

Bitcoin lost 1.8% to just above $68,200.

AP Business Writers Stan Choe and Matt Ott contributed.