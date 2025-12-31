Channel Tunnel power malfunction fixed, but rail delays may linger
Trains through the Channel Tunnel between Europe and the UK are running again after a power malfunction caused chaos
The Channel Tunnel's operator said trains through the undersea link between continental Europe and the United Kingdom were running again Wednesday in both directions after a day of travel chaos caused by a power malfunction.
Eurostar, which runs passenger trains through the tunnel, said its services were operating again but warned that “knock on impacts” following the disruptions on Tuesday could still cause delays and cancellations.
The power supply problem in the 50-kilometer (32-mile) Channel Tunnel was fixed overnight Tuesday, its operator, Eurotunnel, said in a short statement that didn't detail the fault's cause.
Tuesday's hours-long interruption of cross-Channel train services upended travelers' end-of-year getaway plans and provoked scrambles for flights and buses.
