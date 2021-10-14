Rishi Sunak has offered reassurance to shoppers worried that there may not be enough Christmas presents available this year because of the supply chain crisis.

The Chancellor met with finance ministers from the G7 group of leading world economies on Wednesday to talk about the supply issues, with all the politicians agreeing to work closely together to solve the crisis.

Retailers fear that ongoing supply chain issues will lead to higher prices and empty shelves into December.

Shipping company Maersk have opted to divert vessels away from the Suffolk port due to a build-up of cargo in Felixstowe. Similar logjams have been seen elsewhere around the world, including the US.

Meanwhile, toy retailers in the UK have warned customers to “buy now” to avoid Christmas disappointment.

Robert Gliddon, owner of Gliddons Toy Shop in Sidmouth, Devon, advised: “If you see it, buy it, and be prepared to pay more before Christmas.”

But speaking to the BBC in Washington DC, Mr Sunak looked to reassure shoppers, saying there would be a “good amount” of gifts available this year.

He said: “We’re doing absolutely everything we can to mitigate some of these challenges.

“They are global in nature so we can’t fix every single problem but I feel confident there will be good provision of goods for everybody.

“I’m confident there will be a good amount of Christmas presents available for everyone to buy.”

Mr Sunak was chairing a meeting of finance ministers as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

He told ministers of the “importance of global co-operation to ensure that supply chains are more resilient as the world emerges from the pandemic”.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Sunak said: “Supply chain issues are being felt globally – and finance leaders from around the globe must collaborate to address our shared challenges.

“Today we have collectively agreed to work closely over the coming months – and together we will build a strong and resilient recovery.”