For Diane Keaton, motherhood was a quiet radical act – just like everything else she did

Diane Keaton always marched a few beats off tempo. As the world mourns her sudden death at 79 this weekend, the way she lived her life – with a little mischief, a lot of grace, often without convention – is now being discussed with the same awe and affection that long followed her career. Much of her magnetism lay in her unpredictability and sweet originality: it would have been strange to see her “settling down” in the traditional sense, for instance, or to pick up her Oscar in anything other than two linen skirts, a linen jacket, a black string tie, scarf, and high heels worn with socks. That unpredictability was also in evidence in the way she became a mother.

Keaton didn’t have children in her twenties, thirties or even her forties as you might expect, but was well into her fifties – a time when most people would have assumed that the opportunity and impetus were long over. But by the time her decision was made, she was long past the point of being defined by the expectations of other people.

“Motherhood was not an urge I couldn’t resist,” she once told Ladies Home Journal, according to People. “It was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in.” In 1996, she adopted her daughter, Dexter, and her son, Duke, came along in 2001.

In her own words, Keaton’s decision sounds simple – in reality, it was far from it. In fact, there’s arguably something profoundly remarkable about it. It might be almost 30 years later, but the idea that women’s lives should shrink with age is still firmly entrenched in our collective imagination, stitched into a culture that still equates youth with possibility. Instead, Keaton expanded her world at an age that our culture often shrinks a woman’s life. Her choices were a quiet rebellion against a lifetime of soft misogyny that still tells women what they should want, and when.

And going against what was expected turned out to be perfect timing for Keaton. Her career was – and had been – extraordinary for decades. She was 31 in 1977 when she played Woody Allen’s brilliant, neurotic muse in Annie Hall, cementing herself as an archetype for generations of women who used Annie’s shapeless charm and boyish confidence – the waistcoats, the ties, the hats and loose trousers – and her self-deprecating wit as a blueprint.

She also starred in The Godfather trilogy, made a cultural touchstone out of female solidarity in First Wives Club, and gave quietly subversive performances in films like Something’s Gotta Give and Baby Boom. Her acting was great, but Keaton the icon – her singularness, and rare ability to make intelligence and eccentricity not just compatible, but cool – was what sold us.

She was unpartnered and unapologetic about it when she did choose to become a mother on her own terms. Rather than a shift in her persona – or an overwhelming new definition thrust upon her – it was simply an extension of what she represented. Namely, the idea that a woman’s life can unfold beautifully outside the framework of convention; that independence and intimacy are not mutually exclusive. “I didn’t think I’d be a good mother when I was younger,” she said during one interview. “I wasn’t ready, I had too much to do.”

It wasn’t an act of defiance as such but an example of a woman who is fully authentic about who she is. She famously dated Al Pacino, Woody Allen and Warren Beatty – and was admired by pretty much every leading man of her era – but told one magazine in 2017 that she was glad she’d never married, “and I’m sure they’re happy about it too,” she added about her “many loves” as she referred to her exes. “[I’m not sad] because I think that needed more of a maternal aspect,” she explained.

“I remember one day in high school, this guy came up to me and said, ‘One day you’re going to make a good wife,’” she recalled. “And I thought, ‘I don’t want to be a wife. No.’”

open image in gallery ‘Her greatest adventure’: Diane Keaton with her daughter Dexter ( Diane Keaton/Instagram )

Other times she said that she simply never met the right person, and then decided that she didn’t need to – a quietly radical act still today, which rejected the Hollywood notion of a woman’s “happy ending” being the point she meets a “good man”. Her solid confidence in her own space was a reminder that narratives don’t have to be linear to be tidy or happy or rich, or creative – sometimes solitude isn’t a void to slip into but a space to breathe. Keaton’s, then, was a different kind of love story.

And, in motherhood, another creative act. Keaton described her children as her “greatest adventure”. Her children grew up in a home in Los Angeles that mirrored their mother’s sensibility – eclectic, layered, curious. “They’re the best people I know,” she once said. Along the way she has no doubt inspired so many more women to live and mother on their own terms – Madonna adopted her twins, Stella and Estere, from Malawi in 2017 aged 59, for example; singer Sia adopted well into her forties.

open image in gallery Family matters: Keaton with Duke and Dexter in 2017 ( Getty )

It’s not what defined Keaton by far, nor should it have been. But still, it’s worthy of comment because it is a significant part of her legacy. She showed how womanhood can be expansive and elastic, that the “rules” are mostly imaginary. Adopting Dexter and Duke didn’t just make her a mother but reframed what motherhood could look like – crucially, something that you can choose to arrive at when you feel fully yourself, rather than on someone else’s timeline.

In the end, Diane Keaton’s fantastical life was so aspirational because she never tried to sell us the fantasy, or convince herself that she needed it. The way she lived was a masterclass in showing that there’s no expiration date on curiosity, and no such thing as “too late” when you’re deciding what might come next.

She showed that it’s possible to build a life that is both unconventional and deeply meaningful, and that blooms not in spite of solitude or age, but because of them. Perhaps as she’s mourned and deeply missed, the greatest tribute we could pay to Diane Keaton would be to give the rules about life’s timing a wry wink and a swerve.

As she might have said herself with a shrug and a grin: well, la-de-dah.