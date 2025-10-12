Last week, Greta Thunberg made a spectacular return to global headlines, this time not as a young climate icon but as a humanitarian, an activist and detainee speaking out. After Israel’s navy intercepted the Gaza-bound flotilla that Thunberg sailed on, she was held alongside more than 400 others before she and 130 detainees were deported on 6 October.

Back in Stockholm, the 22-year-old accused Israeli authorities of “cruel and degrading” treatment of detainees, who Thunberg says were crammed into tiny cages and denied essential medicine. Yet she also made a slight retraction: “I do not want there to be headlines about Greta being tortured,” she said. “Because that’s not the story here.”

It has never been that simple, of course, particularly when you’re Greta Thunberg. She was 15 when she began protesting, back in 2018, and now that she is in her twenties, she finds herself under new scrutiny.

By most accounts, her life in Sweden is quiet, insular and stubbornly modest. She completed secondary education – and a run of 251 weeks of climate strikes – in 2023 and, since then, has been awarded honorary doctorates in theology from the University of Helsinki and Law from UBC Okanagan, though university is not on her agenda.

Neither, it seems, is exposure: she’s not the type to announce a Netflix deal, there’s been no talk of political office; “brand Greta” remains unmanaged. Still, she remains a global reference point. And, in adulthood, that means with enough power that her smallest gestures can influence diplomatic statements and feed the belly of tabloid media alike.

This summer saw no such small gestures – in June, she boarded the Madleen ship, as part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. It became the first time this year that she was detained and deported – or, as she said, simply, “kidnapped”. Israel said it was a publicity stunt performed on a “selfie yacht”; the Swedish prime minister called the trip “very stupid”. Quite predictably, the internet called it many more things, all colliding in the black hole of outrage and admiration. What she was actually doing – carrying medical supplies, attempting to bear witness – was almost entirely lost.

“They can deport me, they can detain me, but silence is not an option,” she said afterwards. The same voice that, seven years ago, cut straight through the noise of climate change denial, now redirected towards a conflict far outside of that subject. Reporters demanded that she justify her trip. “Keep your eyes on Gaza, not me,” she responded.

As she’s entered adulthood, this has become more of a common encounter for her. While Sweden once almost wholly revered her – her impressive feat of turning a single placard into a global movement rightly lauded – there have been rumblings of her relationship with her home country cooling. Perhaps like many female public figures who enter the world stage young, her “innocence” turned to burden as adulthood loomed. The sexism that she’s been consistently subjected to has only been more legitimised.

Those to the right call her “ungrateful” for the privileged life she leads and accuse her of “performative purity” – even some environmentalists have begun to question whether her activism overlooks key aspects like population growth. And there is increasing confusion about her actions and beliefs.

Take, for example, her protest against the Fosen Vind wind farm in 2023. Whereas you would assume a climate activist would be pro such a move, she protested about it being erected in Norway on account of it violating the rights of Sámi reindeer herders. This, in turn, fuelled anger from those who would ordinarily support her – why target renewable energy, they asked? For some, her answer – that any implementation of green energy infringing human rights should be stopped – wasn’t enough.

As she moved out of girlhood, her critics have become louder and stranger, as have some of her supporters. Andrew Tate’s defence of Thunberg was certainly a grim surprise. In June this year, the self-proclaimed misogynist influencer applauded her “bravery” for sailing towards Gaza in defiance of Israel’s blockade. It wasn’t solidarity so much as a mad spectacle of two polar opposites briefly rubbing shoulders in the digital void – and a reminder of how Thunberg’s presence has shifted since her early days.

Earlier on in the year, when UnHerd ran a piece titled “We Need to Free Greta Thunberg” (on account of her now being “too old to serve her purpose”). It portrayed her as a “prisoner of her own iconography” and deduced that her youth had always been her biggest source of “star power”. Is she really trapped in the very role that once liberated her? Unlikely.

There’s absolutely no sign that she wants to be “freed” in order to live like a “normal” 22-year-old for a bit. In fact, her reputation as “the world’s most famous activist who doesn’t want you to talk about her any more”, as Politico once put it, seems pretty solid. Her communication is minimalist, her social media nothing more than statements with photos. Her funding – which remains pretty opaque – appears to be small-scale, drawn largely from book royalties, awards and donations through the Greta Thunberg Foundation (though she doesn’t sit on the Foundation’s board, and she doesn’t take a salary from it either).

Perhaps she has drifted slightly from the mainstream on climate change discourse – though her arrest in London in 2023 during a Fossil Free London and Greenpeace protest says otherwise – but Gaza, she argues, is a climate story, too. “Occupation is a carbon economy,” she said in one speech recently. It was a statement that her fans loved, and that infuriated diplomats. The climate summit circuit has changed a lot since she first arrived on it, but the markers of her success haven’t: it’s still her ability to calmly rile the powerful that sets her apart.

When she does, though, the backlash is fierce – for instance, very recently when she posted a solidarity image for Palestinian prisoners that mistakenly included a photo of an Israeli hostage and was promptly attacked across social media and labelled “a joke” in the national press. Of course, it was quickly deleted, but for her, the damage was done, and it lingered. In Sweden and other parts of the world, the picture was “proof” Thunberg was careless, clueless or both – her supporters framed it as her making a human error.

It’s these tightly wound, hypercritical contradictions that Thunberg cannot shake, and that will only continue to intensify as she moves further into adulthood. Her activism depends on visibility, but she says she doesn’t want the limelight. She’s never traded on vulnerability, but she knows its optics all too well. Even her neurological diagnoses – autism, OCD and selective mutism – are divisive.

Adulthood hasn’t softened Thunberg, but it has perhaps made her edges more apparent. Teenage defiance might be an easier sell than adult resistance – and her critics attack even harder, from more directions.

Yet Thunberg continues on, and no doubt will for decades to come. The next phase of her life will likely be less visible but more complex. She’s no longer the child prophet of climate action, shielded by her young age. She is now a woman testing what dissent looks like and feeling the heat when it’s open season for misogyny, hate and criticism to be piled on you.

Whatever her next move, it will be impossible to ignore.