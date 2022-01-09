The case against the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance is reportedly set to collapse after British investigators claim they have found he has an alibi.

They say 44-year old Christian B was “30 minutes away” from the resort in Praia da Luz the night the toddler went missing.

Madeleine McCann disappeared from her room at a holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007 while her parents dined in a nearby restaurant.

German authorities have previously said Christian B killed Madeleine.

Phone records were said to show him near the scene the night she vanished almost 15 years ago.

But a team led by an ex-detective has reached a different conclusion.

A source told The Sun: “They have concluded B could not have snatched Madeleine. He was 30 minutes away and was not on the phone in Praia da Luz the night she vanished.”

The new probe, headed by former Surrey Police detective Mark Williams-Thomas, has reportedly found new witnesses in Portugal and Germany and determined an alibi for B “stacks up”.

The television programme Madeleine McCann: Investigating the Prime Suspect, is expected to dismantle the case against Christian B, who is in German jail. In Germany, suspects’ surnames are not usually revealed for privacy reasons.

The three-part documentary will air on Channel 5 soon.

Kate and Gerry McCann, both 53, recently posted a message on the website Find Madeleine, thanking supporters for their “amazing and humbling” help as they marked their 15th Christmas without their daughter.