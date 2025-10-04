Why Shabana Mahmood could change everything – for Keir Starmer and the country

There are some cabinet ministers whose rise the Westminster circus sees coming a mile off. Shabana Mahmood’s ascent to home secretary has been a quiet one, unaccompanied by commentator fanfare. Perhaps it’s because the first Muslim woman to hold one of the great offices of state has been underestimated by the media; perhaps it’s more a product of the fact she’s been less focused on briefing the press on her ambitions than some of her colleagues. But now she’s ended up in one of the most strategically important jobs for this government, she’s firmly placed herself in the “one to watch” category.

Mahmood’s rise has been steady as opposed to breakneck. Elected to represent her home constituency of Birmingham Ladywood in 2010, she held a range of shadow ministerial positions under Ed Miliband, from prisons, to higher education, to shadow financial secretary. Like many of the most senior members of the cabinet – but unlike her boss Keir Starmer – she declined to serve under Jeremy Corbyn, and returned to the backbenches in 2015. Starmer promoted her to national campaign coordinator after he was elected leader, a party – rather than public-facing role, then, in 2023, to shadow justice secretary.

It is a sign of how trusted she is by No 10 that she was elevated to the Home Office a little over a year after Labour’s election win, where it has been an intense first month for the home secretary, spent launching eye-catching policies on immigration and asylum, and responding to the antisemitic terrorist attack in Manchester that cost two British Jews their lives.

That trust is partly a product of her close relationship with Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, which developed when the two worked together in opposition on Labour’s campaign strategy, but it goes beyond that. Mahmood is seen as highly competent; during her time as campaign chief, she is credited with helping to achieve the Batley and Spen byelection win in opposition that helped settle growing nerves in the party in the early days of Starmer’s leadership.

As justice secretary, she faced the immensely difficult prospect of having to release thousands of prisoners early as a result of the previous government’s failure to build enough prison places. She managed not just to pull that off, but introduce much-needed legislation to scrap most short prison sentences, without ever appearing soft on crime.

This was the product of smart political positioning, including getting former Tory justice secretary David Gauke to lead a review for her, and deft media management.

“She is understood in Downing Street as a very shrewd political operator, who’s played a key role in setting the government’s political priorities”, one of her former staffers tells me. As well as being appointed home secretary, she has just been elected chair of Labour’s all-important National Executive Committee with the leadership’s blessing.

Mahmood’s own politics – she is self-avowedly blue Labour, economically liberal and socially conservative – mean she is ideally placed to deliver policies that toughen up immigration rules while calling out Nigel Farage for going too far. Born in Birmingham to parents from Azad Kashmir, in Pakistan-administered territory, when she was a baby, she and her twin brother moved with their family to Taif, Saudi Arabia, where her father worked as a civil engineer. After seven years abroad, the family returned to Birmingham, where he continued his engineering career, ran a corner shop, and became chairman of the local Labour Party.

As a child of immigrants herself, she identifies with those of her constituents who she says want a fair managed migration system that reflects the rules many of them followed when they themselves came to the UK.

Unlike her boss Keir Starmer, Mahmood refused to serve under Jeremy Corbyn ( PA )

While the Home Office is widely acknowledged as one of the riskier cabinet gigs; from immigration to policing, there’s always the chance of something going so wrong on your watch that the only outcome is resignation. But, alongside the Chancellor’s, there’s perhaps no other cabinet role that’s more fundamental to the political fortunes of Keir Starmer, who spent his party conference underlining that his main electoral threat isn’t the Conservatives, but Reform.

In just a few weeks as home secretary, she has built on existing government plans that will mean migrants will have to live in the UK for 10, rather than five years before applying for indefinite leave to remain, along with her announcement that applicants will also need to meet a number of additional tests, including good English, a clean criminal record, and doing voluntary work.

Taking inspiration from Denmark, where a centre-left government has significantly reduced the generosity of its asylum offer, she has said refugees will no longer be entitled to automatically settle in the UK on a permanent basis or to bring their families over to join them. She could well turn out to be Starmer’s secret weapon against Reform – but only if he backs her against those elements of his party who would prefer Labour to tack more soft left.

A self-described “full-blown geek” as a girl, it was her love of Kavanagh QC that prompted her interest in a career at the bar. Mahmood attended an all-girls grammar school before studying law at Lincoln College, Oxford. Here, she was elected Junior Common Room president – with a vote from Rishi Sunak, then a student in the year above. After graduating, she moved to London to train as a lawyer for much of her twenties, but after Clare Short announced she was standing down in her home seat, she decided to give up the law for politics.

Mahmood gave up the law to stand successfully for election in Birmingham Ladywood ( Labour Party )

She has been arguing for some time that the European Convention on Human Rights may need reform in order to reduce its use in preventing the deportation of foreign criminals and maintain public legitimacy, though she has drawn a clear line with those who say the UK should derogate from it altogether.

Of course, this brand of politics isn’t always an easy sell to the party faithful. It was noticeable that her tough-message conference speech in Manchester was not as enthusiastically received by many party members in the hall. However, that doesn’t seem to worry her either. While 45-year-old Mahmood may not have actively talked herself up as a future leader, she has been refreshingly honest about her own ambitions when asked: “You shouldn’t believe anyone in politics who says they’re not ambitious about the top job because they’re basically lying,” she joked at an event last week.

But the truth is the Home Office could be a difficult brief from which to pitch to the party membership that currently holds all the votes in a future leadership race, and she’s not one of the most popular cabinet ministers amongst members.

But the respect she commands among Labour MPs goes much broader than any blue Labour faction. “She brings real grit to the role of home secretary; having made tough decisions in justice, she’s proven she’s got the mettle,” one backbencher told me. “I’m a big fan – she’s got sound instincts and real political mettle, her appointment is very good news for the government and for the country,” said another.

She has impressed some colleagues – and angered others by taking a clear stand on controversial issues ( House of Commons )

Mahmood is not afraid to take a clear stand on issues that are controversial. On grooming gangs, she shunned the “nothing to see here” line many of her colleagues initially took, instead telling the Spectator earlier this year that “there’s an outstanding question of why so many people maybe looked the other way” and “there’s still a moment of reckoning to come.” On the highly contested issue of women’s rights to single sex spaces versus male rights to self-identify into them, she has taken a strong stand, a position quietly appreciated by MPs who are concerned that other cabinet members continue to undermine Labour’s manifesto commitment to protecting women’s existing Equality Act rights.

It’s fairly unusual for politicians to be as open about the importance of their faith to their politics as Mahmood, but she has spoken about how it has anchored her through difficult times in politics, including becoming a target for those who’ve found fault with Labour’s response to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

As a practising Muslim, she is opposed to assisted dying, but in her letter to constituents that set out her position on this issue, she was clear she has a number of serious safeguarding concerns about the legislation, which are shared by non-religious opponents of assisted dying in Parliament.

Mahmood is not at the moment particularly well known among the public and has strict boundaries, keeping her private life private. She is also not without political challenges of her own: her seat was once one of the safest in the country, but her majority was slashed at the last election by Gaza independent Akhmed Yakoob, who particularly appealed to Muslim voters in her constituency, and the former Labour MP Zarah Sultana is reportedly thinking about running against her at the next election.

She will have her work cut out in selling her Home Office agenda to MPs and members on the left of her party. But as the cabinet minister who will inevitably be front and centre of Labour’s battle with Reform, if she makes a success of the Home Office brief, she could be on the way to bigger things yet.