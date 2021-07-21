Tributes to boy who died in fatal collision involving car and e-scooter in Bromley

Police are urging people to come forward with information about a teenager killed in the early hours on Sunday in Bromley after reports his e-scooter collided with a car.

Police and London Ambulance Service paramedics found Junior Shay Alexander, 16, with severe injuries when they arrived at Southborough Lane at 1.20 am on July 18.

The teen was taken to a central London hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Junior, who lived locally, was riding his scooter, which collided with a car. But the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision - a red Fiat Punto - did not stop.

His vehicle was discovered later the same morning in Southwood Close, Bromley.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision, causing death by dangerous driving. He also tested positive for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Junior Alexander’s parents released a statement describing him as “a wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson to all those who knew and loved him.”

“We are still in shock and struggling to come to terms with the fact that our beautiful son is gone.”

“As we continue to deal with his unbearable loss we would ask that any witnesses to the incident please contact police. Any information – no matter how small – could be relevant,” the statement read.

The driver was remanded in custody and later released on bail pending further enquiries. He is due for another hearing in early August.

Officers are also investigating the disappearance of the e-scooter that was ridden at the time of the collision. It is believed to have been stolen from the accident site.

On Monday, July 19, a 46-year-old man attended a south London police station in possession of the e-scooter. He was arrested on suspicion of theft and later released under investigation.

Police are also urging residents to check doorbell video cameras for drivers in the area and look back on dash-cam footage to see if they have captured anything related to the accident.

Anyone who saw the collision witnessed the removal of the e-scooter or saw a red Fiat Punto being driven in the area at around 01:20hrs is urged to call police on 0208 285 1574, providing the reference 775/18JUL.

On Tuesday, a three-year-old suffered ‘life-changing injuries after a collision with an e-scooter at Myatt’s Fields Park. In April, a three-year-old boy suffered severe injuries when he was hit from behind by an e-scooter while walking on a pavement with his grandmother in Feltham, west London.

Last month the Swedish-based e-scooter company Voi said the company added artificial noises to their scooters to emit danger warnings to pedestrians - particularly partially sighted and blind people.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.