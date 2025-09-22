Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Philippine police arrested dozens after a violent clash near presidential palace, in photos

Aaron Favila,Basilio Sepe
Monday 22 September 2025 03:43 BST

Philippine police arrested dozens accused of hurling fire bombs and blocking roads near the presidential palace during clashes Sunday, while a separate anti-corruption rally stayed peaceful in the capital. Thousands gathered at city landmarks to denounce a scandal in which lawmakers and officials allegedly pocketed kickbacks from flood-control projects.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in