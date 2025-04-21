Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: The last images of Pope Francis, taken at Easter services the day before he died

Via AP news wire
Monday 21 April 2025 19:36 BST

Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday. He appeared very frail and had delegated the celebration of the Easter Mass to another cardinal. Though his voice was weak, he blessed a crowd of faithful from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter,” he said from the same loggia where Jorge Mario Bergoglio was introduced to the world on March 13, 2013 as the 266th pope.

Francis also made a surprise ride in the square in his popemobile, drawing wild cheers and applause.

Beforehand, he met briefly with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

____

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in