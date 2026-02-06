Actor Timothy Busfield indicted on 4 counts of sexual contact with a child
A New Mexico grand jury has indicted Timothy Busfield has been indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child.
Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman announced the indictment Friday in a social media post.
Last month, authorities issued a warrant for his arrest and Busfield turned himself in over allegations that investigators said stemmed from when Busfield was working as a director on the set of the TV series “The Cleaning Lady.” He has denied the allegations.
