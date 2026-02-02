Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Arizona authorities search for 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's missing 84-year-old mom

Authorities in Arizona are searching for the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, who was reported missing over the weekend

Savannah Guthrie Mom Missing
Savannah Guthrie Mom Missing (2025 Invision)

Authorities in Arizona are searching for the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, who was reported missing over the weekend.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a news conference Sunday night that Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at her home in the Tucson area. Her family reported her missing around noon Sunday. Nancy Guthrie has some physical ailments, but no cognitive issues, he said.

Searchers were using drones and search dogs to look for Nancy Guthrie, Nanos said. Search and rescue teams were supported by volunteers and Border Patrol and the homicide team was also involved, he said. It is not standard for the homicide team to get involved in such cases, Nanos said.

“This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we located just looking at the scene,” Nanos said. He was not ruling out foul play.

Savannah Guthrie issued a statement on Monday, NBC's “Today” show reported.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” she said. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy."

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in