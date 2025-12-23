Fresh details emerge on remains of two Bronze Age people found by farmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The secrets of two Bronze Age individuals, unearthed by a farmer ploughing a field on the Isle of Bute, are now being meticulously revealed at Scotland’s cutting-edge facility for archaeological human remains.

The discovery of a long-lost burial chamber, dating back approximately 4,000 years, has offered a rare glimpse into ancient lives.

The cist, located at Rhubodach, holds a curious history. First documented before 1863, it saw a human skull removed and sent to the Society of Antiquaries of London, only to be subsequently forgotten.

It lay undisturbed for over a century and a half until a farmer’s plough once again brought it to light in 2022, leading to the finding of further human remains.

An excavation by AOC Archaeology Group confirmed the presence of two individuals within the cist, though they were not interred simultaneously.

Analysis, spearheaded by Dr Jess Thompson, Scotland’s first curator of osteoarchaeology at National Museums Scotland (NMS), has painted a detailed picture of the ancient inhabitants.

The uppermost individual was identified as an adult male, aged between 35 and 50 at the time of his death, standing approximately 5ft 6in tall and appearing to have been in good health.

Beneath him lay the remains of a female, believed to be either an adolescent or a very young adult.

Both individuals’ skulls are now missing, with the 19th-century practice often involving the recovery of only the cranium.

Radiocarbon dating and isotopic analysis suggest a predominantly terrestrial diet, with little consumption of marine protein.

While the exact relationship between the two and the precise interval between their burials remain unknown, Dr Thompson noted: "The radiocarbon dates indicate that they died within the final quarter of the third millennium BC, so after 2250 BC, and that the uppermost individual probably was buried just after, or up to a few generations later than the lower individual. And so probably this cist was used within the living memory of these individuals."

These significant finds were declared through the Treasure Trove Unit and allocated to NMS in September this year.

They are now housed among thousands of items at a new, state-of-the-art facility at the National Museums Collection Centre in Granton, Edinburgh.

This facility, which became operational in autumn 2025, was established as part of the Scotland’s Archaeological Human Remains Collections (SAHRC) project.

It provides a crucial 70% increase in storage capacity, accommodating human remains from around 2,500 individuals across approximately 600 archaeological sites throughout Scotland, spanning from the Mesolithic period (up to 8,000 years ago) to the 18th or 19th century.

Dr Matthew Knight, senior curator of prehistory (Bronze Age Collections) at NMS and lead investigator for the SAHRC project, highlighted the importance of the rediscovery.

"The cist was found at a site called Rhubodach on the Isle of Bute, and it’s a cist that had been forgotten about," he explained.

"It had actually previously been excavated in the 1800s when a skull was recovered and sent to London. At the time, other remains were noted still in the ground but they were left.

“The skull, unfortunately, has now been lost, but rediscovery and re-excavation of these remains is allowing us to reinterpret and retell the story of this individual.

“And analysis of the remains found that there wasn’t just one individual in the grave, but actually two, and these two were buried with additional pottery and other grave goods."

The SAHRC project, supported by the Arts and Humanities Research Council and a collaboration between National Museums Scotland and Historic Environment Scotland, has also facilitated upgrades to research equipment.

Dr Knight underscored the ethical imperative behind the initiative: "Part of the reason for us setting up this project is because archaeological human remains provide fascinating insights into the people who once lived in what we now call Scotland, and we need to provide ethical care, ethical curation and the best possible storage for them here, as well as facilitating research into their lives that allows us to enrich what we can say about the past.

“These are people who were once living, breathing humans, and we need to ensure that they are treated with the utmost respect."

The project aims to enhance NMS’s capabilities and foster broader collaboration across Scotland’s museums and heritage sector, ensuring these ancient stories continue to be told with dignity and scientific rigour.