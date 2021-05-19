New insight into brain protein production could help tackle dementia

A

breakthrough study has revealed for the first time a layer of genetic material involved in controlling the production of a brain protein which plays a vital role in degenerative brain diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

Researchers also found that the protein - known as tau - is part of a larger family of non-coding genes which control and regulate other similar brain proteins such as beta-amyloid which is associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Scientists at University College London (UCL) hope that the findings, published in the journal Nature, could help pave the way for new treatments to cure debilitating brain ailments.