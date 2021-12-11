The rollout of a new Covid pill among thousands of vulnerable Britons this winter needs to be closely monitored amid concerns it could help to fuel the emergence of dangerous mutations, scientists have said.

Molnupiravir is to be made available to roughly 5,000 people infected with Covid as part of a national study called Panoramic. Participants will be aged 50-plus or classified as clinically vulnerable, and will have been infected for less than five days.

The antiviral pill, which cuts the risk of hospitalisation or death from Covid by 30 per cent, has been approved for use by Britain’s medicines regulator, but scientists are concerned it could unintentionally drive the creation of new variants in patients with weakened immune systems.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said the “mutagenic effect” of molnupiravir “on the virus itself remains a concern”.

Immunocompromised people taking the pill should be given other therapies at the same time “to avoid the generation of resistance”, warned Emma Thomson, a clinical professor of infectious diseases at the University of Glasgow.

Molnupiravir works by interfering with the replication of the Covid virus once it’s gained entry to our cells. The drug introduces mutations to the Sars-CoV-2 genome, leading to a build-up of copy errors that weaken the virus and prevent it from further replicating, allowing the body to clear it.

But some experts have warned that, during this period of mutation accumulation, a “fitter” version of the virus may arise which is able to continue replicating in the body before being transmitted on to others. It’s thought this risk is only likely in immunosuppressed recipients of the pill, given their difficulty in fighting infections.

“The patient group that one would be most concerned about are immunosuppressed individuals, as viral clearance needs not only restrained viral replication but also an intact functioning immune system to clear the virus-infected cells,” said Penny Ward, a visiting professor in pharmaceutical medicine at King’s College London.

“We have seen before that transmissible viruses resistant to antiviral treatments arise more frequently in this population than in people with intact immune systems.”

Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, said it “may be wise to avoid treatment of long-term persistent [Covid] infections within immunocompromised individuals as changes may be more likely to become established.”

The Panoramic study has begun recruiting for 5,300 people who have been unwell with Covid for less than five days.

Those at the highest risk from Covid – such as the immunocompromised and people suffering from cancer and heart disease – can receive the treatment from 16 December as part of the study, the government has said.

The emergence of new variants driven by molnupiravir has yet to be observed in laboratory, animal or human testing, but Prof Young said a higher prevalence of mutations were found among Covid patients in the treatment arm of the drug’s phase two trial, compared to the placebo.

Analysis showed that these mutations were located in the spike protein of the virus, which is the target of Covid vaccines, and “were similar to those seen in major variants, including delta,” said Prof Young.

The clinical trials for molnupiravir, developed by Merck, included patients who were immunocompromised, but “the actual number enrolled was very small – too small to make any definitive conclusion,” said Prof Ward.

Merck has implemented a viral surveillance programme to try to detect the emergence of variants as molnupiravir is used more widely in humans. In the UK, the Panoramic study will also investigate this risk.

Molnupiravir is taken twice a day for five consecutive days. At the appropriate dosage, it’s “highly likely” that the drug will be effective, said Dr Griffin. However, he added, “sub-optimal dosing could be an issue.”

It is important that people take all their prescribed pills, otherwise it “may lead to the same problems we have when folk don’t complete their course of antibiotics,” said Prof Young.

He and Prof Ward both suggested that molnupiravir should be combined with Pfizer’s antiviral drug, known as Paxlovid, to treat immunosuppressed people recently infected with Covid “as this may reduce the emergence of [a] resistant virus”.

Early data suggest that Paxlovid is nearly 90 per cent effective in cutting the risk of hospitalisation and death among vulnerable individuals. It works differently from molnupiravir, too, and does not drive mutations in the same way.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 10 December 2021 A surfer rides a wave in front of iconic Mount Fuji as the sun sets in Japan AP World news in pictures 9 December 2021 A snowplow clears the snow in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany Reuters World news in pictures 8 December 2021 Youths rear their horses as they ride during stormy weather along a beach by the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 December 2021 The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, with the space force’s third test program mission, STP-3, launches from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral AP World news in pictures 6 December 2021 A worker assembles power lines on a transmission tower in Wuxi, China EPA World news in pictures 5 December 2021 A man inspects a truck buried in the ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia AP World news in pictures 4 December 2021 A handout photo made available by Imagen de Chile shows the total solar eclipse seen from the Union Glaciar Joint Scientific Polar Station, in the Chilean Antarctic territory EPA World news in pictures 3 December 2021 Pelageya Poyarkova, 101, speaks with media as she leaves the recovery ward for COVID-19 patients in Moscow, Russia AP World news in pictures 2 December 2021 A villager looks at Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 December 2021 Pope Francis salutes nuns at the end of his general audience at Paul VI Hall at the Vatican AFP/Getty World news in pictures 30 November 2021 Oxford High students holding candles become emotional as they are asked to stand during a vigil after a shooting at Oxford High School at Lake Pointe Community Church in Lake Orion, Michiga AFP/Getty World news in pictures 29 November 2021 Aerial photograph shows the Haut-Koenigsbourg castle in Orschwiller, eastern France AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 November 2021 Candles are seen in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin to draw attention to the refugees situation at the Polish-Belarusian border AFP/Getty World news in pictures 27 November 2021 Protestors take to the streets of Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou, calling for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign. The protest comes after the deadliest attack in years against the security forces in the Sahel’s Soum province earlier this month, where more than 50 security forces were killed and after an attack in the Center North region where 19 people including nine members of the security forces were killed AP World news in pictures 26 November 2021 Medics transfer patients infected with the coronavirus (Covid-19) into the Airbus A310-900 MRTT MedEvac Hermann Koehl of the German armed forces Bundeswehr before they are airlifted and transported to other intensive care units (ICU) in the country, at Memmingen Airport, Bavaria, southern Germany AFP via Getty World news in pictures 25 November 2021 Fans pay a tribute to late Argentine former football player Diego Armando Maradona on the first anniversary of his death in the Spanish district of Naples AFP/Getty World news in pictures 24 November 2021 The sun rises above 42nd Street during a reverse 'Manhattanhenge' in New York, New York photographed from Weehawken, New Jersey. 'Manhattanhenge' is a phenomenon during which the setting sun or the rising sun is aligned with the eastwest streets of the main street grid of Manhattan, New York City. AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 November 2021 Officials work at the site of a bus accident, in which at least 46 people were killed, on a highway near the village of Bosnek, south of Sofia AFP/Getty World news in pictures 22 November 2021 Clean up crews work down Main St after Police have finished gathering evidence in Waukesha, Wisconsin after a driver rammed into a Christmas parade in the town on Sunday evening, killing at least five people and injuring 48 others Reuters World news in pictures 21 November 2021 A man votes at a polling station in Paine, south of Santiago, during presidential elections in Chile AFP/Getty World news in pictures 20 November 2021 Smoke and flames billow out from a building as firefighters intervened to extinguish the fire at the Boulevard des Capucines in Paris Brigade de Sapeurs-Pompiers de P/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 19 November 2021 Farmers shout slogans to celebrate, after India’s Prime Minister announced to repeal three agricultural reform laws that sparked almost a year of huge protests across the country, in Amritsar AFP via Getty World news in pictures 18 November 2021 Giant puppet 'Little Amal' is displayed during an activity of the TeamUp foundation for refugee children in The Hague, The Netherlands EPA World news in pictures 17 November 2021 Medical school graduate Abril Ferrari, 22, plays in foam during her class' graduation parade in Rosario, Argentina AP World news in pictures 16 November 2021 Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service attend a training session near the border with Belarus and Poland in Volyn region, Ukraine Reuters World news in pictures 15 November 2021 A worker fumigates an area as a preventive measure against mosquito-born diseases in Kolkata AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 14 November 2021 Migrants stand in front of Belarusian servicemen as they gather in a camp near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region BELTA/AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 13 November 2021 A man holds a Sudanese national flag before flames at a barricade as people protest against the military coup in Sudan, in "Street 60" in the east of capital Khartoum AFP via Getty World news in pictures 12 November 2021 Items are made at Colour Indigo workshop, a project transforming waste fabric into decorative objects, in Ouidah on October 12, 2021. AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 11 November 2021 A man covers his dog as he wades through a water-logged road during heavy rains in Chennai, India Reuters World news in pictures 10 November 2021 A man rows a boat in Yamuna River, covered by a chemical foam caused by industrial and domestic pollution, during the Chhath Puja festival in New Delhi AP World news in pictures 9 November 2021 People hold portraits photos of former king Norodom Sihanouk and former queen Monique at the Independence Monument during a ceremony marking Cambodia's Independence Day in Phnom Penh AFP/Getty World news in pictures 8 November 2021 Traders hunt for clothes from the debris of a fire in the early morning at Gikomba market, East Africa's largest second hand clothing market, in Nairobi, Kenya AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 November 2021 Residents play with fresh snow in Beijing AP World news in pictures 6 November 2021 People look on at a pile of burnt motorbikes in the aftermath of a fuel tanker explosion in Freetown AFP/Getty World news in pictures 5 November 2021 A car floats down a street after flash floods in Otes near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Reuters World news in pictures 4 November 2021 A squirrel reaches out to a common myna in Chandigarh, India Anuj Jain / SWNS World news in pictures 3 November 2021 A Nepalese woman puts marigold petals on a police dog during Tihar festival celebrations at a kennel division in Kathmandu, Nepal AP World news in pictures 2 November 2021 A dancer adjusts a face shield during a performance to worship Lord Brahma, the Hindu God of creation, at the nearly empty tourist spot of Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand EPA World news in pictures 1 November 2021 Abortion supporters and protestors gather outside the US Supreme Court as the high court hears arguments in two challenges to a Texas law that bans most abortions in Washington, DC EPA World news in pictures 31 October 2021 A man dressed in a Halloween costume poses in the Shibuya district area of Tokyo AP World news in pictures 30 October 2021 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, pumps fists with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, during a group photo with medical personnel at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome AP World news in pictures 29 October 2021 Wreckage of cars are seen at a dealership burned down by protesters during the July unrest in Manzini, AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 October 2021 Sudanese protesters living in Lebanon carry placards and shout slogans during a protest to show solidarity with the Sudanese people in front of the Sudanese embassy in Beirut EPA World news in pictures 27 October 2021 Workers operate a bulldozer off Gaza City beach to set up stilts in the Mediterranean sea to build a coffee shop Reuters World news in pictures 26 October 2021 Sudanese youths flash victory signs by a roadblock made of buring tyres in the capital Khartoum as they protest a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule AFP via Getty World news in pictures 25 October 2021 An honour guard soldier wearing a protective mask stands at attention, as seen through the eternal flame, at the Unknown Soldier Memorial, during the Romanian Army Day celebration, in Bucharest, Romania EPA World news in pictures 24 October 2021 A runner warms up ahead of the annual Hong Kong Marathon AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 October 2021 Participant Norbert Dopf from Austria arrives for the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021 at Pullman City Western Theme Park in Eging am See, Germany Reuters World news in pictures 22 October 2021 People gather in a mosque in the capital Tehran to perform the Friday prayers, for the first time after authorities eased some restrictions put in place for over a year in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus AFP/Getty

The government has secured enough supplies of molnupiravir and Paxlovid to treat more than 700,000 people in the UK.

Aris Katzourakis, a professor of evolution and genomics, said he did not share the concern of others and questioned whether molnupiravir would lead to the emergence of new variants.

However, he advised “monitoring chronically infected individuals, such as certain immunocompromised patients, to determine any impacts in terms of viral sequence change.”

Prof Thomson said that molnupiravir “might well drive mutations” but was unsure it would accelerate evolution in favour of new variants. Prof Ward said the phenomenon, for now, remains a“theoretical concern”.

A Merck spokesperson said the claim that molnupiravir could drive dangerous mutations in patients was “unfounded” and has “no scientific basis or merit.” They added: “There is no evidence to indicate that any antiviral agent has contributed to the emergence of circulating variants.”