Four-fifths of all people in England aged over 16 have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while nearly 89 per cent have received a first dose.

Separate research from the Office for National Statistics estimates that more than 90 per cent of adults in the UK have antibodies against the virus, acquired through either infection or injection.

Nonetheless, government figures show that a proportion of vaccinated individuals are being infected with Covid-19, and even requiring hospitalisation in some cases.

Although so-called breakthrough infections may sound alarming, they’re to be expected; the vaccines have been found to be extremely effective in preventing severe disease and death, but they don’t guarantee 100 per cent protection.

Reports of breakthrough cases have nonetheless sparked concern among the vaccine wary, and fuelled the false narrative that the jabs don’t work. This simply isn’t true.

To dissect this, and offer some assurances, we’re turning to a Covid expert who has been across some of the most complicated and hotly-debated topics of the pandemic.

