Body less able to absorb protein from vegan ‘meat’, study suggests

Findings may lead to development of ingredients to increase uptake of nutrients from plant-based products

Vishwam Sankaran
Friday 24 June 2022 08:27
Comments
Plant-Based Meat Isn't Nutritionally Equivalent to Animal Meat, Study Suggests

Proteins in plant-based meat alternatives may not be as accessible to human cells as those from real meat, a new study has suggested.

While plants rich in protein, such as soybeans, are commonly used worldwide, researchers, including those from the Ohio State University in the US, say it is unclear how much of the nutrient makes it into human cells.

In the study published on Wednesday in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, scientists assessed if human cells grown in a lab absorb the same quantities of the protein building blocks peptides from meat alternatives as they do from chicken.

The findings may lead to new ingredients that may increase the uptake of nutrients from plant-based meat products, researchers say.

To mimic the look and texture of real meat, they say plant-based substitutes are usually made by dehydrating plants into a powder and mixing them with seasonings.

Recommended

These mixtures are then typically heated, moistened, and processed through an extruder to produce plant-based meat, researchers say, adding that these products are often thought to be more nutritious since the plants used to make them are high in protein and low in undesirable fats.

However, researchers say the proteins in substitutes may not break down into peptides as well as those from meats.

In the new study, they analysed the quantity of peptides absorbed from a model meat alternative by human cells and compared this to the amount the cells absorbed from a piece of chicken breast (CB).

For the research, scientists created a model meat alternative (MA) made of soy and wheat gluten with the extrusion process.

When cut open, they say the material had long fibrous pieces inside, just like chicken.

Researchers then cooked pieces of the substitute and chicken meat, and broke them down using an enzyme that humans use to digest food.

They found that peptides and their amino acid building blocks from the meat substitutes were less water-soluble than those from chicken, and were also “not absorbed as well by human cells.”

Recommended

“The amino acid composition showed fewer essential and non-essential amino acids in the MA permeate than in the CB permeate,” scientists wrote in the study.

They say future studies can help identify ingredients that can help boost the peptide uptake of plant-based meat substitutes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in