Single gene responsible for hibernation in mammals, study finds

Scientists have made a significant step in understanding the genetic mechanism behind seasonal behaviours in mammals, such as hibernation and migration.

A study led by the University of Glasgow pinpoints a single gene, called Dio3, as being behind these behaviours.

This gene is present in all mammals and the study reveals the intrinsic mechanism behind hibernation and migration.

It demonstrates that the Dio3 gene is critical for setting the internal seasonal clock of mammals and must be active to initiate winter dormancy.

All mammals, including humans, have the Dio3 gene and it is predominantly active in animals who live closer to the poles.

The Djungarian hamster was studied in order to make the discovery.

Up until now, there has not been functional genetic evidence of the biological mechanisms behind the timing of seasonal behaviours in mammals.

Tyler Stevenson, professor of physiology the university, said: “Our work is important because we now know the genes involved, and the sequence of changes in gene expression that control long-term changes in seasonal physiology and behaviour.

“By understanding how and when genes are active during the season provides us with better knowledge of the underlying mechanism for annual health, and importantly, the potential causes of acute or chronic illnesses.”

The study is published in the journal eLife.