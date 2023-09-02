Watch live: SpaceX launches satellites for US Space Development Agency

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

SpaceX is hoping to launch satellites for the US Space Development Agency today (2 September), following a two-day delay.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 13 military satellites will lift off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The two previous attempts took place on 31 August and 1 September, but reasons were not given as to why they were postponed, with the second being scrapped just 20 minutes before launch.

According to their online description, the mission will be in support of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), “a new layered network of satellites in low Earth orbit and supporting elements that will provide global military communication and missile warning, indication and tracking capabilities.”

The long-term aim of the mission is to invigorate new military communications and missile tracking constellation in space.

Falcon 9’s first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, and eight Starlink missions.