Watch live: SpaceX launches satellites for US Space Development Agency
SpaceX is hoping to launch satellites for the US Space Development Agency today (2 September), following a two-day delay.
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 13 military satellites will lift off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The two previous attempts took place on 31 August and 1 September, but reasons were not given as to why they were postponed, with the second being scrapped just 20 minutes before launch.
According to their online description, the mission will be in support of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), “a new layered network of satellites in low Earth orbit and supporting elements that will provide global military communication and missile warning, indication and tracking capabilities.”
The long-term aim of the mission is to invigorate new military communications and missile tracking constellation in space.
Falcon 9’s first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, and eight Starlink missions.
