Watch live as SNP announces new Scottish first minister to succeed Nicola Sturgeon
Watch live from Edinburgh as the SNP announces Nicola Sturgeon’s successor following her shock resignation as first minister.
The Scottish National Party is expected to reveal its next leader, and ultimately the country’s next first minister, at 2pm.
Leadership contenders Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan, and Kate Forbes have been battling it out over the past weeks for the top job in Scottish politics.
The SNP will be releveling the results of a two-week online ballot which will determine who will replace Sturgeon, the country’s longest-serving first minister.
LGBT issues dominated parts of the debate, with Kate Forbes saying she would have voted against same-sex marriage.
Humza Yousaf, who criticized Forbes’s stance, was then under scrutiny for missing the historic vote on gay marriage at Holyrood in 2014.
Independence was also a pressing issue during the leadership contest, with Ash Regan ridiculed for her suggestion of a “readiness thermometer” for another vote.
