Cybersecurity head says there's no chance a foreign adversary can change US election results

The head of the U.S. government's cybersecurity agency says security for the nation’s election systems has become so robust that Russia, Iran or any other foreign adversary won't be able to alter the outcome of this year’s presidential race

Christina A. Cassidy,Ali Swenson
Wednesday 02 October 2024 19:07
Election 2024
Election 2024

Security for America's election systems has become so robust that Russia, Iran or any other foreign adversary will not be able to alter the outcome of this year’s presidential race, the head of the nation’s cybersecurity agency said Wednesday.

Jen Easterly told The Associated Press in an interview that voting, ballot-counting and other election infrastructure is more secure today than it’s ever been.

“Malicious actors, even if they tried, could not have an impact at scale such that there would be a material effect on the outcome of the election,” said Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Federal agencies have warned of growing attempts by Russia and Iran in particular to influence voters before the Nov. 5 election and election conspiracy theories have left millions of Americans doubting the validity of election results.

Easterly said those efforts are primarily aimed at sowing discord among Americans and undermining faith in the security of the nation’s elections.

