Several are injured after a driver hits a group of people in Munich
A driver drove a vehicle into a group of people in Munich on Thursday, injuring several, German police said.
Authorities didn't immediately give a specific number of injuries or provide details about the incident, including whether the people were hit deliberately.
Police said on social platform X that the driver was “secured” at the scene and no longer poses any danger.
Regional public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported that the people who were hurt were apparently participating in a strike.