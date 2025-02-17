Shakira resumes world tour with concert in Lima after canceling show due to illness
Shakira says that she will resume her world tour and perform in Lima, Peru, Monday evening, following the cancellation of a concert over the weekend due to a stomach illness
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Colombian superstar Shakira said Monday that she will resume her world tour and perform in Lima, Peru, on Monday evening, following the cancellation of a concert over the weekend due to a stomach illness.
The four-time Grammy winner shared the news on her Instagram account, saying that her concert at Lima’s Estadio Nacional soccer stadium will begin at 8:15 p.m. local time.
Shakira, 48, arrived in Peru on Friday evening, and was scheduled to perform on Sunday and Monday. However, she cancelled the first of her two shows on Sunday, informing fans on X that she had been hospitalized due to an abdominal condition.
The singer kicked off her world tour last week with concerts in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil. After her performance in Peru, Shakira’s tour will continue with scheduled dates in Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Argentina and more than a dozen U.S. cities, including Tampa, Houston, Detroit, Boston, New York and San Francisco.
____
Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america