Two women struck by lightning on Snowdon summit

Two women were taken to hospital after they were struck by lightning at the top of Mount Snowdon in Wales.

North Wales police called volunteers from the Llanberis mountain rescue team (MRT) to the incident at the top of the mountain at around 1:30pm on Wednesday.

One woman was “falling in and out of consciousness”, while the other suffered minor injuries, PA media reported.

They were taken from the 1085-metre summit (3,560ft) to Clogwyn railway station on the Snowdon mountain railway, before being flown to hospital in Bangor by a coastguard rescue helicopter.

According to rescuers, neither woman had life-threatening injuries.

Members of the public are warned to stay clear of summit areas if there are any signs of thunderstorms.

Llanberis MRT tweeted that it had been “very busy” this year, assisting police with 104 incidents.

The team, which describes itself as “the busiest volunteer Mountain Rescue Team in the UK” is on permanent call and relies entirely on donations from members of the public.