Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continues on Thursday (26 January) after opening statements yesterday.

On Wednesday, the lead prosecutor in the case said the disbarred South Carolina attorney lied about his whereabouts on the night his wife and son were killed, attacking his credibility as the high-profile trial got under way.

Murdaugh’s lawyer painted a vastly different portrayal of his client in his opening argument, suggesting that he had no reason to murder his wife Maggie, 52, and 22-year-old son Paul.

Both were shot to death on the family’s property on 7 June 2021.

The first witness is expected to take the stand on Thursday after jurors heard gruesome details about their brutal injuries in opening statements.

Prosecutors are also expected to play a 45-minute bodycam video from a police officer who responded to the grisly murder scene, as Murdaugh’s high-profile trial resumes in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.

