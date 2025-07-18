Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stephen Colbert says CBS is ending his 'Late Show' in May 2026

CBS is axing “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in May 2026

Via AP news wire
Friday 18 July 2025 01:00 BST
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (2024 Invision)

CBS is axing “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in May 2026, the host told an audience at a taping Thursday.

The announcement came two days after Colbert spoke out against CBS Global settling with President Donald Trump over a “60 Minutes” story.

The news was also announced in a press release sent from CBS with a link to a clip of Colbert's announcement on Instagram.

The comedian and TV personality began by telling the audience he was sharing something he learned the night before, that “Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending the Late Show in May... it's the end of the Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away.”

The most recent ratings from Nielsen show Colbert as winning his timeslot, with about 2.417 million viewers across 41 new episodes. It also said his late night show was the only one to gain viewers so far this year.

