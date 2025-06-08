Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Select list of winners at the 2025 Tony Awards

The 2025 Tony Awards are underway, first with a pre-show on Pluto, followed by the main telecast on CBS and Paramount+

Via AP news wire
Sunday 08 June 2025 23:48 BST

Here are select winners at the 2025 Tony Awards, in reverse order of announcement.

Book of a musical

“Maybe Happy Ending,” Will Aronson and Hue Park

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Tony Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/tony-awards.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in