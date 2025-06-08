Select list of winners at the 2025 Tony Awards

NewsSelect list of winners at the 2025 Tony AwardsThe 2025 Tony Awards are underway, first with a pre-show on Pluto, followed by the main telecast on CBS and Paramount+Via AP news wireSunday 08 June 2025 23:48 BSTSelect list of winners at the 2025 Tony AwardsShow all 3 Here are select winners at the 2025 Tony Awards, in reverse order of announcement. Book of a musical “Maybe Happy Ending,” Will Aronson and Hue Park___For more coverage of the 2025 Tony Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/tony-awards. More aboutTony AwardsNew York