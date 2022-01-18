Crossrail ‘on track’ to begin passenger services in first half of 2022
The railway will initially operate between Abbey Wood and Paddington through new tunnels under central London.
Passenger services on London’s delayed and over budget Crossrail project are on track to begin by the end of June, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.
The railway will initially operate between Abbey Wood and Paddington through new tunnels under central London.
It will be known as the Elizabeth line once services begin.
Crossrail was planned to open in full from Reading Berkshire, to Shenfield, Essex, in December 2018, and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.
But it has been hit by numerous problems including construction delays and difficulties installing complex signalling systems.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.