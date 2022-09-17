Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Missing London teenager last seen in Aberdeen – police

The 15-year-old left his home in Croydon on August 24 and travelled to the Scottish city.

Rebecca McCurdy
Saturday 17 September 2022 11:23
The boy left his home in Croydon on Wednesday August 24 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The boy left his home in Croydon on Wednesday August 24 (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Archive)

A 15-year-old boy missing from London has travelled to Aberdeen, police have said.

Officers are appealing for help to trace Deandre Thompson, from Croydon, after he left his home on Wednesday August 24.

Inquiries to date have established that the teenager travelled to the Scottish city, possibly by train, and was in the Union Square are around 8.25am on Thursday August 25.

He was known to be in the city centre that day – however, it is not known where he went next, Police Scotland said.

The boy is described as 5ft 9in, of slim build and with black hair.

Recommended

Police said he was wearing a distinctive grey Superdry top with the brand name and Apollo on the front in white letters, and black trousers, on his arrival in Aberdeen.

It is understood he was also carrying a black rucksack and wears an earring in his left ear.

Sergeant Stuart Hache said: “Deandre has been missing from his home for some time now and concerns are growing for his welfare. I am urging anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

“If you can help please call us on 101, quoting reference number 1296 of Saturday September 3.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in