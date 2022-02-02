Man killed in Aberdeenshire crash named

A man who died in a road crash in Aberdeenshire has been identified.

Alistair Arthur, 74, was driving a blue Volkswagen T-Roc on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road when it was in collision with a blue and white Daf HGV.

The crash happened at about 5.20pm on January 25 at the junction with Logie Road, Tipperty,

Emergency services attended but Mr Arthur was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women aged 81 and 87 were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries but were later released.

Mr Arthur’s family have requested that their privacy is respected.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Arthur.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle prior to the collision, that has not already spoken to officers to come forward.”

Officers can be contacted through 101, quoting incident 2472 of January 25.