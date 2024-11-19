Four suspects identified in Post Office Horizon probe, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Four suspects have been identified by police investigating potential criminal charges as part of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

The Metropolitan Police said more potential suspects will be identified as the investigation into one of the most widespread miscarriages of justice in UK history progresses.

More than 900 subpostmasters were prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after faulty Horizon accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their accounts.

Hundreds are still awaiting compensation despite the previous government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

The Met said members of the investigating team met lead campaigner and former subpostmaster Sir Alan Bates on Sunday to provide an update on the inquiry.

Detectives have previously said they are looking into allegations of fraud, perjury and perverting the course of justice in relation to investigations and prosecutions carried out by the Post Office.

Two people have been interviewed under caution but nobody has been arrested since the investigation was launched in January 2020.

In a statement, police said: “On Sunday 17 November, members of the investigating team met with Sir Alan Bates and a number of affected subpostmasters to provide an update on our progress and next steps, following an invitation to do so.

“Our investigation team, comprising of officers from forces across the UK, is now in place and we will be sharing further details in due course.

“The team is preparing to contact other affected subpostmasters soon.”

The statement added: “Whilst four suspects have been formally identified at this stage, this number will grow as the investigation progresses.”