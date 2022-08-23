Record high for UK students in clearing five days after A-Level results
This year’s figure of 43,590 is the highest since at least 2013, and compares with 31,790 seeking higher education at the same point last year.
The number of UK-based teenagers in clearing still looking for higher education courses remains at a record high, five days on from A-level results being published.
A total of 43,590 18-year-olds residing in the UK were marked as “free to be placed in clearing” on the Ucas website on Tuesday.
This year’s figure is the highest since at least 2013, and compares with 31,790 in clearing at the same point last year.
The number of students accepted on to UK degree courses fell this year, initial data from Ucas showed on Thursday when A-level results were published, but was still the second highest on record.
Ucas chief executive, Clare Marchant, has previously said the growth in the number of 18-year-olds in the population is something that is likely to create “a more competitive environment for students in the years to come”.
