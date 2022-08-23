Record high for UK students in clearing five days after A-Level results

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The number of UK-based teenagers in clearing still looking for higher education courses remains at a record high, five days on from A-level results being published.

A total of 43,590 18-year-olds residing in the UK were marked as “free to be placed in clearing” on the Ucas website on Tuesday.

This year’s figure is the highest since at least 2013, and compares with 31,790 in clearing at the same point last year.

The number of students accepted on to UK degree courses fell this year, initial data from Ucas showed on Thursday when A-level results were published, but was still the second highest on record.

Ucas chief executive, Clare Marchant, has previously said the growth in the number of 18-year-olds in the population is something that is likely to create “a more competitive environment for students in the years to come”.