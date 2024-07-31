Alistair Brownlee congratulates Alex Yee as Team GB notch up medals in Paris

Support truly

Alistair Brownlee has congratulated men’s triathlon champion Alex Yee, telling him to “take a bow”, as Team GB gathers medal momentum on the fifth day of the Paris Olympics.

Around 15 minutes after Yee’s success, Great Britain’s women’s quadruple sculls crew – featuring Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw and Lauren Henry – claimed gold in a dramatic race to the line with the Netherlands.

Kieran Reilly won silver for Great Britain in the men’s BMX Freestyle final while Beth Potter secured bronze in the women’s individual triathlon, and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson came third in the women’s synchronised 10m platform dive.

Great Britain’s Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw celebrate their gold-medal win following a photo finish in the women’s quadruple sculls crew (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Yee slumped to the ground after completing the race, with second-placed Hayden Wilde, from New Zealand, sitting down next to him and wrapping an arm around Yee’s shoulder.Brownlee posted a story to Instagram after the race with the caption “Take a bow @lixsanyee”.

Anderson fulfilled a childhood dream with her gold medal on Wednesday.

Before he died, her father gave her a note that she had written as a child which said her dream was to one day win Olympic rowing gold.

Great Britain’s Alex Yee with New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde following the Men’s Individual Triathlon (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

Through tears, the rower told the BBC: “I had forgotten about it, obviously, but a couple years ago my dad reminded me and I know that he would be so, so proud.

“I’m just thinking a lot about him right now and it’s really lovely.”

Brayshaw’s father, Robert, listed his daughter’s accolades on Facebook: “Georgie Brayshaw – European Champion, World Champion, World Record Holder and now Olympic Champion.”

Away from rowing, Fred Sirieix was among an emotional crowd of Team GB supporters as he celebrated his daughter’s bronze medal in the women’s synchronised 10m platform dive.

The 52-year-old First Dates star cheered with both hands in the air as Spendolini-Sirieix and Toulson secured third place at the Aquatics Centre.

Fred Sirieix, father of Great Britain’s Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix celebrates as his daughter won bronze in the 10m synchronised diving (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Toulson’s partner – fellow GB diver Jack Laugher – was in tears in the stands as it became clear that the pair had sealed a spot on the podium.

Early on Wednesday morning, the first triathlon race kicked off with the women’s individual event which saw Potter, from Glasgow, win a bronze medal.

In the same event, Team GB’s Georgia Taylor-Brown came sixth and Kate Waugh 15th.

Taylor-Brown’s boyfriend, French triathlete Vincent Luis, posted a selfie of the couple to his Instagram story and said he was “so proud”.

Beth Potter finished third and Georgia Taylor-Brown ended in sixth place whilst Kate Waugh came 15th in the women’s triathlon (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

Waugh’s school hosted a breakfast watch party for the early-morning event – with students, parents and teachers arriving at 6.45am for the screening, which was complete with a Parisian breakfast spread of croissants and pains au chocolat.

Angela Ponton, director of sport for Royal Grammar School Newcastle, told the PA news agency: “It was just brilliant to have people here celebrating Kate and her achievements.”

She added: “I think she’ll be disappointed because she wants to do the best she can, she wants to win, but it’s a phenomenal achievement and getting there to the Olympics, getting to Paris 2024 is unbelievable.

“So to get 15th is amazing, is really, really good, and I think it’s only just going to spur her on for Los Angeles 2028.”