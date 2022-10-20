Jump to content

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse – What did the inquiry involve?

The inquiry published its overarching report on Thursday.

Josh Payne
Thursday 20 October 2022 13:07
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) has published its findings and recommendations in an overarching final report (Alamy/PA)
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) has published its findings and recommendations in an overarching final report (Alamy/PA)

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) has published its findings and recommendations in an overarching final report.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what the inquiry involved and what prominent figures featured in its investigations.

– When was the inquiry set up?

The inquiry was set up in 2015.

– How many investigations did the inquiry conduct?

The inquiry conducted 15 investigations before the publication of its final report, into areas such as Westminster and the church.

– How many victims gave evidence in the inquiry?

More than 7,000 victims came forward to give evidence.

– How many witnesses gave evidence in the inquiry?

A total of 725 witnesses gave evidence including 21 bishops, four archbishops, two archdeacons, one cardinal, 43 senior police officers, 29 Lords and Ladies, eight former government ministers, the former Director General of MI5 and three ex-prime ministers.

– Which prominent figures featured in the inquiry?

One strand of the inquiry looked at children who reported being sexually abused by the late Labour grandee Lord Janner.

The King gave evidence to the inquiry through a written statement while he was the Prince of Wales, as his support for shamed clergyman Peter Ball was described as “misguided” in a scathing report.

Other famous names that gave evidence to the inquiry were the Archbishop of Canterbury and former prime minister Sir Tony Blair.

– How many pages of evidence were processed in the inquiry?There were 2.5 million pages of evidence processed.

– How many recommendations were made in the final overarching report?

There were 20 recommendations made in the inquiry’s final report – including the implementation of laws compelling people in positions of trust to report child sexual abuse and a national compensation scheme for victims.

– How much did the inquiry cost?

The inquiry cost £186.6 million up until the report’s publication date.

