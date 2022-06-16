Journalist’s wife: ‘We can say goodbye with love’ after bodies found in Amazon

Dom Phillips’ wife has said “now we can bring them home and say goodbye with love” after the bodies of the British journalist and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were found in the Amazon.

Brazil’s justice minister Anderson Torres said the remains were found near where the pair disappeared on June 5, with police saying a suspect led investigators to the location after confessing to the fatal shooting.

In a statement, Mr Phillips’ wife Alessandra Sampaio said: “Although we are still awaiting definitive confirmations, this tragic outcome puts an end to the anguish of not knowing Dom and Bruno’s whereabouts.

“Now we can bring them home and say goodbye with love.

“Today, we also begin our quest for justice. I hope that the investigations exhaust all possibilities and bring definitive answers on all relevant details as soon as possible.”

It comes after former Tory prime minister Theresa May insisted the UK must do “everything it can” to press Brazilian authorities to uncover the truth about the disappearance.

Mrs May made the plea on Wednesday to Boris Johnson in the House of Commons after police arrested a second suspect in connection with the case.